More Than 40 Commercial Printers Take Advantage of Xitron's Same-as-Cash Financing Program
Customer adoption highlights ongoing demand for workflow modernization.
Ann Arbor, MI, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group and the developer of Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, announced today that more than 40 commercial printers have taken advantage of the company's interest-free, same-as-cash financing program since its launch, highlighting sustained demand for technologies that enhance productivity while maintaining cash flow.
The program allows customers to finance purchases over six, twelve, eighteen, or twenty-four months with no interest, making it easier to invest in production technology without delaying critical business improvements.
Customers have used the program to finance solutions across Xitron's product portfolio—from Raster Blaster, which enables RIPs and workflows to drive CTP devices from multiple manufacturers, to K2, Xitron's workflow platform that integrates offset and digital production within a single workflow.
"Commercial printers continue to make strategic investments in technologies that improve efficiency, productivity, and profitability," said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. "The strong response to our same-as-cash financing program shows that when financial barriers are reduced, printers are ready to move forward with projects that strengthen their operations. We're pleased to help make those investments more accessible."
The financing program has been adopted across Xitron's product portfolio, reflecting the diverse ways commercial printers are modernizing their production environments. Whether replacing legacy systems, expanding existing workflows, or implementing new capabilities, customers are investing in technologies that deliver measurable operational gains. Available through Xitron and participating authorized resellers, the same-as-cash financing program provides commercial printers with added flexibility to invest in the technologies they need today while spreading payments over time.
For more information about Xitron's financing program or its portfolio of workflow, RIP, and connectivity solutions, contact Xitron or an authorized Xitron reseller.
About Xitron: Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s Navigator Digital Front End is recognized as best in class by several digital press manufacturers around the world. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and K2 Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Hybrid Helix, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of nearly 50,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information, visit www.xitron.com.
The program allows customers to finance purchases over six, twelve, eighteen, or twenty-four months with no interest, making it easier to invest in production technology without delaying critical business improvements.
Customers have used the program to finance solutions across Xitron's product portfolio—from Raster Blaster, which enables RIPs and workflows to drive CTP devices from multiple manufacturers, to K2, Xitron's workflow platform that integrates offset and digital production within a single workflow.
"Commercial printers continue to make strategic investments in technologies that improve efficiency, productivity, and profitability," said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. "The strong response to our same-as-cash financing program shows that when financial barriers are reduced, printers are ready to move forward with projects that strengthen their operations. We're pleased to help make those investments more accessible."
The financing program has been adopted across Xitron's product portfolio, reflecting the diverse ways commercial printers are modernizing their production environments. Whether replacing legacy systems, expanding existing workflows, or implementing new capabilities, customers are investing in technologies that deliver measurable operational gains. Available through Xitron and participating authorized resellers, the same-as-cash financing program provides commercial printers with added flexibility to invest in the technologies they need today while spreading payments over time.
For more information about Xitron's financing program or its portfolio of workflow, RIP, and connectivity solutions, contact Xitron or an authorized Xitron reseller.
About Xitron: Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s Navigator Digital Front End is recognized as best in class by several digital press manufacturers around the world. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and K2 Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Hybrid Helix, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of nearly 50,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information, visit www.xitron.com.
Contact
XitronContact
Bret Farrah
734-794-1334
www.xitron.com
Bret Farrah
734-794-1334
www.xitron.com
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