Wheel Fun Rentals Debuts LED-Illuminated Swan Boat Night Rides at Penn's Landing Marina in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Looking for one of the most unique things to do in Philadelphia at night? Penn’s Landing Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals is inviting locals and visitors to experience the Delaware River Waterfront in a whole new light with the introduction of its popular LED-Illuminated Swan Boat Night Rides at Penn's Landing Marina.
As the sun sets over the Delaware River, Wheel Fun Rentals' iconic Swan Pedal Boats come alive with brilliant LED lighting, creating a magical evening experience in the marina. Each LED-illuminated swan boat comfortably seats up to five passengers, allowing guests to relax, laugh, and create lasting memories while taking in the beautiful sights of the Philadelphia night skyline and the vibrant Delaware River Waterfront.
"We’re excited to be able to bring our LED Swan Boat Night Rides to Penn’s Landing Marina," said a Mike Ullerick, Wheel Fun Rentals’ Director of Operations. "Whether you're planning a family outing, celebrating a special occasion, or looking for a fun evening out, our illuminated swan boats offer an experience you won't find anywhere else in Philadelphia."
Swan Boat Night Rides are available now and will run Friday – Sunday and holidays from sunset until 10pm with the last 1-hour rental departing at 9pm. Pricing is $12 per hour for adults 18 years and older and $7 per hour for children 17 years and under. Reservations are required and can be made online at wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing-nights.
Located along the Delaware River Waterfront, Penn's Landing Marina is one of Philadelphia's premier destinations for outdoor recreation, dining, entertainment, festivals, and scenic riverfront views. Adding an illuminated swan boat ride is the perfect way to complete an evening exploring the city's historic waterfront.
For more information about Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals including current hours, pricing, or to reserve your LED-Illuminated Swan Boat Night Ride at Penn's Landing Marina, visit wheelfunrentals.com/Penns-Landing.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been creating memorable outdoor recreation experiences for more than 30 years with locations across North America. Known for its iconic swan boat rentals, specialty cycles, Surrey rentals, bicycles, and other unique attractions, the company is also the official bike rental concessionaire for Philadelphia Parks and Recreation in Fairmount Park at Boathouse Row offering Surreys, specialty cycles, electric bikes, kid’s bikes, bike tours, and more. For current hours of operation and available rentals at Wheel Fun Rentals Boathouse Row, visit wheelfunrentals.com/BHR.
Media Contact:
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
As the sun sets over the Delaware River, Wheel Fun Rentals' iconic Swan Pedal Boats come alive with brilliant LED lighting, creating a magical evening experience in the marina. Each LED-illuminated swan boat comfortably seats up to five passengers, allowing guests to relax, laugh, and create lasting memories while taking in the beautiful sights of the Philadelphia night skyline and the vibrant Delaware River Waterfront.
"We’re excited to be able to bring our LED Swan Boat Night Rides to Penn’s Landing Marina," said a Mike Ullerick, Wheel Fun Rentals’ Director of Operations. "Whether you're planning a family outing, celebrating a special occasion, or looking for a fun evening out, our illuminated swan boats offer an experience you won't find anywhere else in Philadelphia."
Swan Boat Night Rides are available now and will run Friday – Sunday and holidays from sunset until 10pm with the last 1-hour rental departing at 9pm. Pricing is $12 per hour for adults 18 years and older and $7 per hour for children 17 years and under. Reservations are required and can be made online at wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing-nights.
Located along the Delaware River Waterfront, Penn's Landing Marina is one of Philadelphia's premier destinations for outdoor recreation, dining, entertainment, festivals, and scenic riverfront views. Adding an illuminated swan boat ride is the perfect way to complete an evening exploring the city's historic waterfront.
For more information about Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals including current hours, pricing, or to reserve your LED-Illuminated Swan Boat Night Ride at Penn's Landing Marina, visit wheelfunrentals.com/Penns-Landing.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been creating memorable outdoor recreation experiences for more than 30 years with locations across North America. Known for its iconic swan boat rentals, specialty cycles, Surrey rentals, bicycles, and other unique attractions, the company is also the official bike rental concessionaire for Philadelphia Parks and Recreation in Fairmount Park at Boathouse Row offering Surreys, specialty cycles, electric bikes, kid’s bikes, bike tours, and more. For current hours of operation and available rentals at Wheel Fun Rentals Boathouse Row, visit wheelfunrentals.com/BHR.
Media Contact:
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing
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