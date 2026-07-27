Recent Release, "A Tortilla Christmas," from Fulton Books Authors Rogelio Cervantes and Cynthia Cervantes, Shows How Family Creativity Turns Holiday Challenges Into Magic
Georgetown, TX, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rogelio Cervantes and Cynthia Cervantes have completed a new book, "A Tortilla Christmas," a warmhearted children's story that unfolds when a Mexican family receives an unexpected gift—their first Christmas tree in years. Brimming with anticipation, they invite friends and neighbors to celebrate this momentous occasion, only to discover a daunting problem: they have no ornaments to adorn their beautifully decorated tree. With their guests arriving in mere days, panic threatens to overshadow their joy until the mother devises an ingenious solution that will save the celebration.
Native Texans Rogelio and Cynthia Cervantes bring authentic cultural warmth to their collaborative storytelling. Rogelio is an acclaimed author whose previous works include the children's book "Never Wake Up A Sleeping Dragon" and the audio novel "A Texas Story." Cynthia holds a Master's degree in Education and brings her distinctive expertise to their creative partnership. Together with their two spirited sons, Sir Roy and Sir Aaron, and their beloved companions Reagan and Roosevelt, they craft stories rooted in family values and imaginative wonder.
"A Tortilla Christmas" invites young readers into a tender narrative about resourcefulness, family bonds, and the true essence of holiday celebration. Through this enchanting tale, children discover that the most meaningful traditions aren't purchased but created with love, ingenuity, and the people we hold closest. The story celebrates cultural heritage while teaching timeless lessons about resilience and togetherness that resonate across generations.
"We wanted to share a story that reflects our own family's values and shows children that the most precious gifts come from the heart," said the authors. "Our hope is that families will read this together and create their own traditions, understanding that celebration is rooted in love, not material possessions."
Published by Fulton Books, this charming work offers families a delightful reading experience that celebrates cultural pride and creative problem-solving. This uplifting tale reminds readers of all ages that holiday magic blooms brightest when loved ones gather with open hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "A Tortilla Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Native Texans Rogelio and Cynthia Cervantes bring authentic cultural warmth to their collaborative storytelling. Rogelio is an acclaimed author whose previous works include the children's book "Never Wake Up A Sleeping Dragon" and the audio novel "A Texas Story." Cynthia holds a Master's degree in Education and brings her distinctive expertise to their creative partnership. Together with their two spirited sons, Sir Roy and Sir Aaron, and their beloved companions Reagan and Roosevelt, they craft stories rooted in family values and imaginative wonder.
"A Tortilla Christmas" invites young readers into a tender narrative about resourcefulness, family bonds, and the true essence of holiday celebration. Through this enchanting tale, children discover that the most meaningful traditions aren't purchased but created with love, ingenuity, and the people we hold closest. The story celebrates cultural heritage while teaching timeless lessons about resilience and togetherness that resonate across generations.
"We wanted to share a story that reflects our own family's values and shows children that the most precious gifts come from the heart," said the authors. "Our hope is that families will read this together and create their own traditions, understanding that celebration is rooted in love, not material possessions."
Published by Fulton Books, this charming work offers families a delightful reading experience that celebrates cultural pride and creative problem-solving. This uplifting tale reminds readers of all ages that holiday magic blooms brightest when loved ones gather with open hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "A Tortilla Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories