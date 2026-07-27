Recent Release, "Choices," from Fulton Books Author Lana Turner-Richard, Explores the Profound Impact of Decisions Made in Moments of Desperation and Doubt
High Ridge, MT, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lana Turner-Richard has completed a new book, "Choices," a thought-provoking exploration of the decisions that shape our lives. The narrative examines how we navigate the crossroads we face daily—from seemingly insignificant selections to those desperate choices made during our most vulnerable moments. Through interconnected characters and their pivotal decisions, the book invites readers to reflect on what truly fuels their own choices: love, disappointment, greed, blind emotion, or divine guidance.
Turner-Richard brings authentic perspective to this exploration, drawing from a life spent in creative expression and deep reflection. Her background studying music at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and Washington University in St. Louis cultivated her ability to craft nuanced stories with emotional depth. With advanced degrees in Piano Performance and Music Education, she has spent decades teaching, composing, and performing, all while developing her gift for storytelling. This multifaceted artistic foundation enriches her examination of human motivation and consequence.
"Choices" challenges readers to confront a fundamental question: What drives the decisions you make? Throughout these pages, characters face circumstances that test their faith, values, and resolve. Some choices appear right in the moment yet haunt us later; others seem justified until hindsight reveals their true cost. Readers will discover characters whose decisions resonate with their own experiences, prompting deeper questioning about whether God was truly part of their equation or merely a convenient justification. This introspective work ultimately reveals how our choices—whether rooted in faith or fear—define not just moments, but entire trajectories.
"The beauty of examining choices through fiction is that readers can see themselves in characters they might not otherwise encounter," said the author. "My hope is that this book sparks honest conversations about what we really believe and what we truly value when we're forced to decide."
Published by Fulton Books, Lana Turner-Richard's reflective work offers readers a mirror in which to examine their own decision-making patterns. The narrative encourages spiritual and emotional accountability while celebrating the redemptive possibilities available even after difficult choices.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Choices" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Turner-Richard brings authentic perspective to this exploration, drawing from a life spent in creative expression and deep reflection. Her background studying music at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and Washington University in St. Louis cultivated her ability to craft nuanced stories with emotional depth. With advanced degrees in Piano Performance and Music Education, she has spent decades teaching, composing, and performing, all while developing her gift for storytelling. This multifaceted artistic foundation enriches her examination of human motivation and consequence.
"Choices" challenges readers to confront a fundamental question: What drives the decisions you make? Throughout these pages, characters face circumstances that test their faith, values, and resolve. Some choices appear right in the moment yet haunt us later; others seem justified until hindsight reveals their true cost. Readers will discover characters whose decisions resonate with their own experiences, prompting deeper questioning about whether God was truly part of their equation or merely a convenient justification. This introspective work ultimately reveals how our choices—whether rooted in faith or fear—define not just moments, but entire trajectories.
"The beauty of examining choices through fiction is that readers can see themselves in characters they might not otherwise encounter," said the author. "My hope is that this book sparks honest conversations about what we really believe and what we truly value when we're forced to decide."
Published by Fulton Books, Lana Turner-Richard's reflective work offers readers a mirror in which to examine their own decision-making patterns. The narrative encourages spiritual and emotional accountability while celebrating the redemptive possibilities available even after difficult choices.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Choices" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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