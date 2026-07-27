Recent Release, "Scouty's Scary Thoughts," from Fulton Books Author M.T. Morty, Explores Anxiety Through a Lovable Golden Retriever Facing an Uncertain Evening
Salt Lake City, UT, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M.T. Morty has completed a new book that brings readers into Scouty's world on the day when her carefully predictable routine shatters. Every evening, her owners arrive home at the same reliable time, a ritual that anchors Scouty's day. But one night, the clock ticks past their usual arrival, and then past it again. What begins as mild concern quickly spirals into panic as Scouty's imagination conjures increasingly elaborate scenarios about where her beloved owners might be.
As a licensed mental health therapist, M.T. Morty brings authentic expertise to his storytelling, drawing on years of experience helping individuals navigate anxiety disorders and trauma. His professional background shines through in the thoughtful, nuanced portrayal of how worry can escalate in a young mind—or in this case, a young pup's heart. When he's not writing or fishing, Morty tends to his hobby farm and spends precious time with his family and his Golden Retriever, Scouty, who inspired this very tale.
"Scouty's Scary Thoughts" captures the spiral of anxious thinking with humor and heart, creating an engaging narrative that resonates with children grappling with similar fears. The story becomes a valuable tool for parents, therapists, and caregivers seeking to help young readers understand anxiety in an accessible, relatable way. Through Scouty's frantic wait and wild imaginings, children discover that their worries can be acknowledged, understood, and managed. This charming tale ultimately reminds us that sometimes the reality we fear is far less frightening than the stories we tell ourselves.
"I wanted to create a story that doesn't minimize children's anxiety but instead validates it while showing them they're not alone," said Morty. "Scouty's experience mirrors what so many young people go through, and I hope this book opens conversations that help them feel understood and supported."
Published by Fulton Books, M.T. Morty's thoughtful work provides both entertainment and emotional education for young readers. The book serves as a stepping stone toward greater anxiety awareness and emotional resilience in children.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Scouty's Scary Thoughts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As a licensed mental health therapist, M.T. Morty brings authentic expertise to his storytelling, drawing on years of experience helping individuals navigate anxiety disorders and trauma. His professional background shines through in the thoughtful, nuanced portrayal of how worry can escalate in a young mind—or in this case, a young pup's heart. When he's not writing or fishing, Morty tends to his hobby farm and spends precious time with his family and his Golden Retriever, Scouty, who inspired this very tale.
"Scouty's Scary Thoughts" captures the spiral of anxious thinking with humor and heart, creating an engaging narrative that resonates with children grappling with similar fears. The story becomes a valuable tool for parents, therapists, and caregivers seeking to help young readers understand anxiety in an accessible, relatable way. Through Scouty's frantic wait and wild imaginings, children discover that their worries can be acknowledged, understood, and managed. This charming tale ultimately reminds us that sometimes the reality we fear is far less frightening than the stories we tell ourselves.
"I wanted to create a story that doesn't minimize children's anxiety but instead validates it while showing them they're not alone," said Morty. "Scouty's experience mirrors what so many young people go through, and I hope this book opens conversations that help them feel understood and supported."
Published by Fulton Books, M.T. Morty's thoughtful work provides both entertainment and emotional education for young readers. The book serves as a stepping stone toward greater anxiety awareness and emotional resilience in children.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Scouty's Scary Thoughts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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