Recent Release, "Baseball Can Be Dangerous," from Fulton Books Author JoLynn McClintock, Weaves Mystery, Romance, and Canine Companionship Into a Small-Town Adventure
Saegertown, PA, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- JoLynn McClintock has completed her debut novel, "Baseball Can Be Dangerous," a charming cozy mystery that follows Hailey Imes, a newly graduated teen who returns to the idyllic town of Saegersville with her beloved dog, Rollie, seeking refuge from city life. What begins as a nostalgic homecoming transforms into something far more sinister when a freak accident involving Hailey and Rollie leads them to find an injured woman
during a baseball game. Caught between her desire for peaceful small-town life and an irresistible urge to uncover the truth, Hailey finds herself thrust into an amateur investigation that will test her courage and determination.
McClintock drew inspiration from her own experiences as a devoted dog mom and her passion for cozy mysteries discovered during newfound reading time. Her genuine love for canine companions and keen understanding of small-town dynamics shine throughout the narrative, creating authentic characters and settings that resonate with warmth and authenticity. She brings her storytelling talent to life while balancing her roles as a wife, mother, and community member in Northwest Pennsylvania.
In "Baseball Can Be Dangerous," readers will discover themes of friendship, redemption, and unexpected romance as Hailey partners with Deputy Cain Whitlock—her childhood crush—to solve the mystery. The stakes intensify as chemistry sparks between the two leads, complicated by Cain's professional obligations and lingering feelings from their past. Through twists and turns, Hailey and Rollie uncover secrets buried in Saegersville's peaceful facade, proving that danger lurks even in the most tranquil settings.
"Developing this story allowed me to combine my love of mysteries with my passion for celebrating the special bond between people and their pets," said McClintock. "I hope readers enjoy following Hailey and Rollie as they navigate mystery, romance, and the challenges of returning home."
Published by Fulton Books, McClintock's entertaining work offers readers an engaging escape into small-town intrigue blended with genuine emotional depth. This debut promises to captivate fans of cozy mysteries and heartfelt contemporary fiction alike.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Baseball Can Be Dangerous" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
during a baseball game. Caught between her desire for peaceful small-town life and an irresistible urge to uncover the truth, Hailey finds herself thrust into an amateur investigation that will test her courage and determination.
McClintock drew inspiration from her own experiences as a devoted dog mom and her passion for cozy mysteries discovered during newfound reading time. Her genuine love for canine companions and keen understanding of small-town dynamics shine throughout the narrative, creating authentic characters and settings that resonate with warmth and authenticity. She brings her storytelling talent to life while balancing her roles as a wife, mother, and community member in Northwest Pennsylvania.
In "Baseball Can Be Dangerous," readers will discover themes of friendship, redemption, and unexpected romance as Hailey partners with Deputy Cain Whitlock—her childhood crush—to solve the mystery. The stakes intensify as chemistry sparks between the two leads, complicated by Cain's professional obligations and lingering feelings from their past. Through twists and turns, Hailey and Rollie uncover secrets buried in Saegersville's peaceful facade, proving that danger lurks even in the most tranquil settings.
"Developing this story allowed me to combine my love of mysteries with my passion for celebrating the special bond between people and their pets," said McClintock. "I hope readers enjoy following Hailey and Rollie as they navigate mystery, romance, and the challenges of returning home."
Published by Fulton Books, McClintock's entertaining work offers readers an engaging escape into small-town intrigue blended with genuine emotional depth. This debut promises to captivate fans of cozy mysteries and heartfelt contemporary fiction alike.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Baseball Can Be Dangerous" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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