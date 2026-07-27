Recent Release, "Rolf Tjernagel: Answering the Call a Remembrance," from Fulton Books Author Norman Teigen, Honors a Humble Soldier's Extraordinary WWII Service
Hopkins, MN, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Norman Teigen has completed a new book documenting the life and wartime experiences of his uncle Rolf Tjernagel, a man who left behind civilian comfort to answer his nation's call in 1942 at the age of thirty-two. Through meticulous research and familial perspective, Teigen crafts an intimate portrait of an ordinary enlisted man whose journey would span from the homefront to the European theater, capturing both the sacrifices demanded and the resilience required of those who served.
As a devoted family historian and storyteller, Norman Teigen brings both scholarly rigor and personal affection to his narrative. His deep connection to his subject—combined with his ability to contextualize individual experience within the broader scope of wartime America—allows readers to understand not just what happened, but why it mattered. Teigen's careful attention to historical detail enriches every page, transforming personal memory into accessible historical testimony.
"Rolf Tjernagel: Answering the Call A Remembrance" unveils the compelling stories of a soldier who first guarded German prisoners of war in Minnesota before being deployed to Europe in 1945 during the final military offensive. Through Teigen's thoughtful prose, readers discover the intricate details of Army protocols, the often-overlooked significance of Special Services units, and the complex emotional landscape soldiers navigated as they prepared to return home. This account reveals how ordinary men faced extraordinary circumstances with quiet courage, offering insight into postwar repatriation programs and the regulations that governed soldiers' transitions back to civilian life.
"My uncle's story deserves to be remembered not as a grand narrative of heroism, but as a truthful account of duty, sacrifice, and the human experience during one of history's most defining periods," said Teigen.
Published by Fulton Books, Norman Teigen's reflective work provides readers with a poignant window into World War II military service. This narrative stands as both a tribute to individual valor and a historical document of enduring significance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Rolf Tjernagel: Answering the Call A Remembrance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As a devoted family historian and storyteller, Norman Teigen brings both scholarly rigor and personal affection to his narrative. His deep connection to his subject—combined with his ability to contextualize individual experience within the broader scope of wartime America—allows readers to understand not just what happened, but why it mattered. Teigen's careful attention to historical detail enriches every page, transforming personal memory into accessible historical testimony.
"Rolf Tjernagel: Answering the Call A Remembrance" unveils the compelling stories of a soldier who first guarded German prisoners of war in Minnesota before being deployed to Europe in 1945 during the final military offensive. Through Teigen's thoughtful prose, readers discover the intricate details of Army protocols, the often-overlooked significance of Special Services units, and the complex emotional landscape soldiers navigated as they prepared to return home. This account reveals how ordinary men faced extraordinary circumstances with quiet courage, offering insight into postwar repatriation programs and the regulations that governed soldiers' transitions back to civilian life.
"My uncle's story deserves to be remembered not as a grand narrative of heroism, but as a truthful account of duty, sacrifice, and the human experience during one of history's most defining periods," said Teigen.
Published by Fulton Books, Norman Teigen's reflective work provides readers with a poignant window into World War II military service. This narrative stands as both a tribute to individual valor and a historical document of enduring significance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Rolf Tjernagel: Answering the Call A Remembrance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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