Recent Release, "The Trade War's Prisoner," from Fulton Books Author Huy Buu P. Nguyen, Chronicles a Businessman's Struggle Amid International Commercial Conflict
Anaheim, CA, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Huy Buu P. Nguyen has completed a new book, "The Trade War's Prisoner," which chronicles the turbulent arc of Vietnam's pangasius industry across two decades through the intimate lens of one man's professional journey. Born in Hue in 1957, Huy Buu P. Nguyen built a career navigating the intricate world of aquaculture commerce, only to find himself ensnared in a geopolitical clash between Vietnamese and American business interests that would reshape his life forever. This narrative traces the pivotal moments, calculated decisions, and unforeseen consequences that defined an era of rapid economic transformation.
Huy Buu P. Nguyen's life embodies the complexities of international trade and entrepreneurial ambition. As a Vietnamese-American businessman living in the United States, he offers an insider's perspective on the commercial rivalries that erupted between the pangasius and catfish industries. His firsthand account provides readers with unfiltered professional experiences drawn from the peaks and valleys of his career, granting unique insight into a business landscape few outsiders truly understand.
"The Trade War's Prisoner" explores the harrowing consequences of trade disputes that transcend simple commercial competition. When Huy Buu P. Nguyen was arrested by Belgian Interpol while attending a European trade fair, the consequences of escalating tensions became devastatingly real. The memoir meticulously documents the legal battles, anti-dumping duties imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2003, and the relentless struggle that emerged during Vietnam's initial integration into the global economy. Readers will discover how personal ambition collides with governmental policy, and how one individual's determination persists against institutional forces beyond his control.
"This memoir stands as both a personal testimony and a historical record," said Huy Buu P. Nguyen. "I wanted readers to understand not just what happened to me, but the broader economic forces that created impossible choices for entrepreneurs caught between nations and industries and I hope that free trade will be respected with regard to all partners worldwide."
Published by Fulton Books, Huy Buu P. Nguyen's illuminating work provides readers with invaluable perspective on international trade conflicts and their human toll. This account reshapes our understanding of globalization's winners and casualties.
Readers who wish to experience this candid work can purchase "The Trade War's Prisoner" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Huy Buu P. Nguyen's life embodies the complexities of international trade and entrepreneurial ambition. As a Vietnamese-American businessman living in the United States, he offers an insider's perspective on the commercial rivalries that erupted between the pangasius and catfish industries. His firsthand account provides readers with unfiltered professional experiences drawn from the peaks and valleys of his career, granting unique insight into a business landscape few outsiders truly understand.
"The Trade War's Prisoner" explores the harrowing consequences of trade disputes that transcend simple commercial competition. When Huy Buu P. Nguyen was arrested by Belgian Interpol while attending a European trade fair, the consequences of escalating tensions became devastatingly real. The memoir meticulously documents the legal battles, anti-dumping duties imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2003, and the relentless struggle that emerged during Vietnam's initial integration into the global economy. Readers will discover how personal ambition collides with governmental policy, and how one individual's determination persists against institutional forces beyond his control.
"This memoir stands as both a personal testimony and a historical record," said Huy Buu P. Nguyen. "I wanted readers to understand not just what happened to me, but the broader economic forces that created impossible choices for entrepreneurs caught between nations and industries and I hope that free trade will be respected with regard to all partners worldwide."
Published by Fulton Books, Huy Buu P. Nguyen's illuminating work provides readers with invaluable perspective on international trade conflicts and their human toll. This account reshapes our understanding of globalization's winners and casualties.
Readers who wish to experience this candid work can purchase "The Trade War's Prisoner" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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