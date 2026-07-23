Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2026 - 2027 Season
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest-operating performance venue in Lower Manhattan, announces its 2026–2027 season of live performance, continuing its commitment to presenting high-quality, accessible programming across dance, music, family entertainment, and more.
New York, NY, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The season brings together returning audience favorites, acclaimed national companies, new theatrical adaptations, and innovative dance works designed for audiences of all ages.
Tribeca PAC will be presenting three dance residencies this season. barkha dance co. presents icchā on September 25 and 26. Barkha Patel will present an interdisciplinary Kathak-based work exploring memory, desire, and generational storytelling through contemporary choreography and classical Indian dance vocabulary.
Signature Steps reveals Steps Ahead by Danielle Diniz on February 26 and 27, 2027, a dynamic program of technical and athletic dance celebrating musical theater traditions and contemporary movement, with a focus on female-identifying performers.
Dr. Chloé Roberts showcases Sorcièr(e) on March 19 and 20, 2027, an ensemble work combining choreography and archival research to examine the historical construction of the “witch” and the regulation of women’s bodies across time.
Music programming includes Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:30PM in Theatre 1, featuring a note-for-note performance of the iconic album followed by a set of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits performed by world-class musicians.
Family programming opens Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 3PM with Cirque-Tacular’s Spooktacular in Association with DCA Productions. This high-energy circus experience features acrobatics, comedy, and theatrical spectacle in a playful haunted world filled with vampires, skeletons, and eccentric characters. A perfect seasonal kickoff for families and young audiences.
Clifford The Big Red Dog: The Musical arrives on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 11AM and 2PM. The beloved children’s character comes to life in a heartwarming musical about friendship, change, and belonging.
On Sunday, March 7, 2027 at 11AM, The Paper Bag Players return with Your Friend Is My Friend, continuing their decades-long tradition of imaginative storytelling using handmade sets, original music, and inventive movement for young audiences.
Spring family entertainment continues Saturday, April 17, 2027 at 11AM and 2PM with Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical! based on the award-winning books by Mo Willems and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. The production blends humor, music, and interactive storytelling for children and families.
The season concludes Saturday, May 8, 2027 at 3PM with Cirque-Tacular’s Spring Is In The Air, a seasonal circus celebration following Brianna on an imaginative journey through the changing seasons featuring acrobatics, dance, and theatrical storytelling.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre returns February 16 through 20, 2027 with a weeklong Acting Camp and Production of Robin Hood. Young performers ages 5 to 18 participate in rehearsals, workshops, and two public performances, culminating in a full staged musical production. Registration begins on August 12, 2026.
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is located at 199 Chambers Street on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus and is accessible via 1/2/3, A/C/E, R, and PATH trains. Tickets are available at tickets.tribecapac.org. Visit tribecapac.org for full season details. Discounts are available through membership programs. For inquiries call 212-220-1460 or email ticketing@tribecapac.org.
Tribeca PAC will be presenting three dance residencies this season. barkha dance co. presents icchā on September 25 and 26. Barkha Patel will present an interdisciplinary Kathak-based work exploring memory, desire, and generational storytelling through contemporary choreography and classical Indian dance vocabulary.
Signature Steps reveals Steps Ahead by Danielle Diniz on February 26 and 27, 2027, a dynamic program of technical and athletic dance celebrating musical theater traditions and contemporary movement, with a focus on female-identifying performers.
Dr. Chloé Roberts showcases Sorcièr(e) on March 19 and 20, 2027, an ensemble work combining choreography and archival research to examine the historical construction of the “witch” and the regulation of women’s bodies across time.
Music programming includes Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:30PM in Theatre 1, featuring a note-for-note performance of the iconic album followed by a set of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits performed by world-class musicians.
Family programming opens Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 3PM with Cirque-Tacular’s Spooktacular in Association with DCA Productions. This high-energy circus experience features acrobatics, comedy, and theatrical spectacle in a playful haunted world filled with vampires, skeletons, and eccentric characters. A perfect seasonal kickoff for families and young audiences.
Clifford The Big Red Dog: The Musical arrives on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 11AM and 2PM. The beloved children’s character comes to life in a heartwarming musical about friendship, change, and belonging.
On Sunday, March 7, 2027 at 11AM, The Paper Bag Players return with Your Friend Is My Friend, continuing their decades-long tradition of imaginative storytelling using handmade sets, original music, and inventive movement for young audiences.
Spring family entertainment continues Saturday, April 17, 2027 at 11AM and 2PM with Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical! based on the award-winning books by Mo Willems and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. The production blends humor, music, and interactive storytelling for children and families.
The season concludes Saturday, May 8, 2027 at 3PM with Cirque-Tacular’s Spring Is In The Air, a seasonal circus celebration following Brianna on an imaginative journey through the changing seasons featuring acrobatics, dance, and theatrical storytelling.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre returns February 16 through 20, 2027 with a weeklong Acting Camp and Production of Robin Hood. Young performers ages 5 to 18 participate in rehearsals, workshops, and two public performances, culminating in a full staged musical production. Registration begins on August 12, 2026.
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is located at 199 Chambers Street on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus and is accessible via 1/2/3, A/C/E, R, and PATH trains. Tickets are available at tickets.tribecapac.org. Visit tribecapac.org for full season details. Discounts are available through membership programs. For inquiries call 212-220-1460 or email ticketing@tribecapac.org.
Contact
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts CenterContact
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
kfurtick@tribecapac.org
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
kfurtick@tribecapac.org
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