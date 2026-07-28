Recent Release, "The Dispensation of Time and Eschatology," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Rev. E. Burke, Explores the Seven Dispensations as Pathways to Salvation
Tallahassee, FL, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rev. E. Burke, MAR, SFC, USA, (ret) has completed a thoughtful examination of biblical dispensationalism in "The Dispensation of Time and Eschatology." Beginning as an academic exposition, this work evolved into a fervent call for believers to accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. The author contends that many people do not walk circumspectly regarding the end-time events and the tribulations detailed in scripture, and he presents the seven dispensations as an evangelical framework for understanding God's unfolding plan throughout history.
Drawing from three decades of pastoral ministry at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in North Miami Beach, Rev. Burke brings both scholarly training and practical spiritual experience to his writing. His educational credentials include a bachelor's degree in human resource management from Trinity International University and a master's degree in religion with psychology studies from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Three diplomas from Southern Baptist Seminary Extension. He served over several years as director and instructor at Southern Baptist Seminary External Education Division: at The Great Union Center. Beyond his decades serving the church, he also spent twenty-three years in dedicated military service, retiring as a decorated soldier from the Active Army and Army Reserve—experience that shaped his disciplined, purposeful approach to ministry and teaching.
"The Dispensation of Time and Eschatology" addresses urgent spiritual themes in an era the author believes represents the last days. Rev. Burke emphasizes that believers need not fear the trials and tribulations ahead, for Jesus promised peace to those who trust in Him. Throughout these pages, readers will discover both reassurance and practical coping skills rooted in scripture, along with the author's heartfelt prayer that all people turn to Christ and experience salvation. This work provides comfort through the assurance that believers are overcomers, equipped by the Holy Spirit to navigate whatever challenges lie ahead.
"My heart's desire through this work is to ensure that every person understands the dispensations of time and recognizes the urgent call to accept Jesus Christ before it is too late," said the author "God is a God of order, and understanding His plan through the dispensations can transform how we live our faith in these final days."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Rev. E. Burke's faith-filled work equips readers with biblical knowledge and spiritual encouragement during uncertain times. This book serves as both an evangelistic tool and a source of hope for those seeking assurance in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Dispensation of Time and Eschatology" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Drawing from three decades of pastoral ministry at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in North Miami Beach, Rev. Burke brings both scholarly training and practical spiritual experience to his writing. His educational credentials include a bachelor's degree in human resource management from Trinity International University and a master's degree in religion with psychology studies from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Three diplomas from Southern Baptist Seminary Extension. He served over several years as director and instructor at Southern Baptist Seminary External Education Division: at The Great Union Center. Beyond his decades serving the church, he also spent twenty-three years in dedicated military service, retiring as a decorated soldier from the Active Army and Army Reserve—experience that shaped his disciplined, purposeful approach to ministry and teaching.
"The Dispensation of Time and Eschatology" addresses urgent spiritual themes in an era the author believes represents the last days. Rev. Burke emphasizes that believers need not fear the trials and tribulations ahead, for Jesus promised peace to those who trust in Him. Throughout these pages, readers will discover both reassurance and practical coping skills rooted in scripture, along with the author's heartfelt prayer that all people turn to Christ and experience salvation. This work provides comfort through the assurance that believers are overcomers, equipped by the Holy Spirit to navigate whatever challenges lie ahead.
"My heart's desire through this work is to ensure that every person understands the dispensations of time and recognizes the urgent call to accept Jesus Christ before it is too late," said the author "God is a God of order, and understanding His plan through the dispensations can transform how we live our faith in these final days."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Rev. E. Burke's faith-filled work equips readers with biblical knowledge and spiritual encouragement during uncertain times. This book serves as both an evangelistic tool and a source of hope for those seeking assurance in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Dispensation of Time and Eschatology" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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