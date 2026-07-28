Recent Release, "THE WAIL OF FREEDOM," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Jack McKinney, Presents a Provocative Exploration of What Patriotism Truly Costs
Junction, TX, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jack McKinney has completed a new book, "THE WAIL OF FREEDOM" that confronts the programmed, shallow expressions of patriotism prevalent among many Americans. At its center is Bart, a charismatic leader whose obsessive drive and impatience—traits seemingly at odds with his profession—are tempered by extraordinary self-confidence, discipline, and an unrelenting devotion to his country. With the backing of a prominent family and a wide circle of wealthy associates, Bart becomes the architect of a covert patriotic organization unlike anything the nation has witnessed, forcing readers into difficult territory where easy answers dissolve.
The author, an 85-year-old retiree, has long recognized that an active mind remains essential to a fulfilling life. McKinney brings to his fiction a lifetime of reflection on what binds communities together and what tears them apart, channeling that wisdom into a narrative that refuses simple resolutions.
"THE WAIL OF FREEDOM" grapples with one fundamental question: Is freedom truly priceless? Through Bart's journey and the shadowy organization he builds, readers will confront the moral ambiguities hidden within patriotic fervor, discovering that conviction and consequence are inseparable. The novel challenges assumptions, destabilizes certainties, and asks whether unwavering answers can withstand scrutiny when the stakes become personal.
"I wanted to create a story that doesn't let readers off easy," said McKinney. "Patriotism demands examination, and freedom deserves more than reflexive rhetoric."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Jack McKinney's riveting work invites readers into profound ethical terrain. This novel will linger long after the final page, reshaping how audiences understand the price of conviction.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "THE WAIL OF FREEDOM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
The author, an 85-year-old retiree, has long recognized that an active mind remains essential to a fulfilling life. McKinney brings to his fiction a lifetime of reflection on what binds communities together and what tears them apart, channeling that wisdom into a narrative that refuses simple resolutions.
"THE WAIL OF FREEDOM" grapples with one fundamental question: Is freedom truly priceless? Through Bart's journey and the shadowy organization he builds, readers will confront the moral ambiguities hidden within patriotic fervor, discovering that conviction and consequence are inseparable. The novel challenges assumptions, destabilizes certainties, and asks whether unwavering answers can withstand scrutiny when the stakes become personal.
"I wanted to create a story that doesn't let readers off easy," said McKinney. "Patriotism demands examination, and freedom deserves more than reflexive rhetoric."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Jack McKinney's riveting work invites readers into profound ethical terrain. This novel will linger long after the final page, reshaping how audiences understand the price of conviction.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "THE WAIL OF FREEDOM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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