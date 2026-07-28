Recent Release, "WELLNESS JOURNEY BEGINS," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Minister Lorinda Christian, Offers a Faith-Centered Guide to Health Transformation
Chesterfield, VA, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Minister Lorinda Christian has completed a new book, "WELLNESS JOURNEY BEGINS: A Miracle Through Spiritual Habits and Natural Food," which serves as both a practical wellness guide and a spiritual awakening for readers seeking lasting transformation. The book combines actionable nutritional wisdom with daily affirmations rooted in Scripture, creating a holistic approach to health that addresses the body, mind, and spirit. Rather than promoting quick fixes or restrictive regimens, this volume invites readers to embrace wellness as a sacred journey—one sustained by faith, compassion, and intentional choices.
Her commitment to empowering others runs deep in Minister Christian's life. Ordained as a licensed Minister in 2018, she has dedicated herself to serving through multiple faith-based ministries, most notably as founder of "LOADED Ministry" (Ladies Overcoming Adversities Defined Endless by the Devil) and Son Raise Ministry, both designed to help individuals realize their fullest potential through God's word. Having worked as a Regional Portfolio Manager for Virginia Housing while maintaining her ministerial calling, she brings authenticity and lived experience to every page.
In "WELLNESS JOURNEY BEGINS," readers discover far more than nutrition advice—they encounter an invitation to spiritual renewal and personal restoration. The stakes are profound: in a world of competing wellness trends and empty promises, this book grounds health transformation in eternal truths and natural abundance. Through its pages, you will learn to silence doubt through Scripture, nourish your body with whole foods, and rebuild your daily routines around practices that honor both temple and soul.
"My prayer for every reader is that you will accept this wellness journey by faith and experience the miracles that emerge when we align our choices with God's design," said the author.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Minister Lorinda Christian's stirring work equips readers with both spiritual foundations and practical tools for sustainable wellness transformation. This book will reshape how you approach health and deepen your relationship with Jesus Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "WELLNESS JOURNEY BEGINS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Her commitment to empowering others runs deep in Minister Christian's life. Ordained as a licensed Minister in 2018, she has dedicated herself to serving through multiple faith-based ministries, most notably as founder of "LOADED Ministry" (Ladies Overcoming Adversities Defined Endless by the Devil) and Son Raise Ministry, both designed to help individuals realize their fullest potential through God's word. Having worked as a Regional Portfolio Manager for Virginia Housing while maintaining her ministerial calling, she brings authenticity and lived experience to every page.
In "WELLNESS JOURNEY BEGINS," readers discover far more than nutrition advice—they encounter an invitation to spiritual renewal and personal restoration. The stakes are profound: in a world of competing wellness trends and empty promises, this book grounds health transformation in eternal truths and natural abundance. Through its pages, you will learn to silence doubt through Scripture, nourish your body with whole foods, and rebuild your daily routines around practices that honor both temple and soul.
"My prayer for every reader is that you will accept this wellness journey by faith and experience the miracles that emerge when we align our choices with God's design," said the author.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Minister Lorinda Christian's stirring work equips readers with both spiritual foundations and practical tools for sustainable wellness transformation. This book will reshape how you approach health and deepen your relationship with Jesus Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "WELLNESS JOURNEY BEGINS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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