Recent Release, "Once In A Lifetime," from Hawes & Jenkins Author J.M. Divine, Explores How Life's Challenges Become Catalysts for Transformation and Spiritual Awakening
Phoenix, AZ, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J.M. Divine has completed a new book, "Once In A Lifetime": If You're Lucky that invites readers into her intimate journey of discovering how adversity can spark profound growth. Through candid storytelling, she shares how her most difficult experiences—from her early days in Queensbridge Housing projects to navigating relationships and motherhood—prepared her for healing and deeper purpose. The narrative pivots on a life-altering encounter with her soulmate, a connection that awakened her to the spiritual forces quietly guiding her path and prompted her to question whether her experiences were divine lessons or something altogether different.
Divine draws from nearly three decades working as a registered nurse, a career that has positioned her at both ends of the life spectrum and informed her reflective approach to understanding the human experience. Her background moving through significant cultural shifts of the 1980s, combined with her close relationship with her mother and her role raising three children, shaped her perspective on resilience and transformation. These lived experiences lend authenticity to her exploration of how we navigate love, loss, and spiritual awakening.
In "Once In A Lifetime", readers will discover an introspective examination of fate, soulmate connections, and the spiritual currents underlying human existence. The stakes are personal and universal: this book challenges traditional understanding of love and purpose while inviting readers to witness a remarkable awakening. Divine does not claim to have all the answers; rather, she offers what she has learned and been shown, creating space for readers to investigate their own spiritual guides and recognize transformation within their unique journeys.
"I wrote this book to show that our most painful moments are not punishments but invitations to evolve," said Divine. "By sharing my awakening, I hope to inspire others to question what's really guiding their lives and to recognize the spiritual intelligence that surrounds us all."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, J .M. Divine's revelatory work illuminates how spiritual understanding can reshape our perception of purpose and meaning. This memoir challenges readers to elevate their consciousness and recognize the sacred in their own life's journey.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Once In A Lifetime" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Divine draws from nearly three decades working as a registered nurse, a career that has positioned her at both ends of the life spectrum and informed her reflective approach to understanding the human experience. Her background moving through significant cultural shifts of the 1980s, combined with her close relationship with her mother and her role raising three children, shaped her perspective on resilience and transformation. These lived experiences lend authenticity to her exploration of how we navigate love, loss, and spiritual awakening.
In "Once In A Lifetime", readers will discover an introspective examination of fate, soulmate connections, and the spiritual currents underlying human existence. The stakes are personal and universal: this book challenges traditional understanding of love and purpose while inviting readers to witness a remarkable awakening. Divine does not claim to have all the answers; rather, she offers what she has learned and been shown, creating space for readers to investigate their own spiritual guides and recognize transformation within their unique journeys.
"I wrote this book to show that our most painful moments are not punishments but invitations to evolve," said Divine. "By sharing my awakening, I hope to inspire others to question what's really guiding their lives and to recognize the spiritual intelligence that surrounds us all."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, J .M. Divine's revelatory work illuminates how spiritual understanding can reshape our perception of purpose and meaning. This memoir challenges readers to elevate their consciousness and recognize the sacred in their own life's journey.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Once In A Lifetime" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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