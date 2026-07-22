Mohammad A. Jallaq Named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Grove City, OH, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mohamad A. Jallaq of Grove City, Ohio has been named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his exceptional contributions and achievements in the fields of consulting and business development.
About Mohamad A. Jallaq
Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and Consulting Services, based in Columbus, Ohio. The company provides consulting services and supports real estate investment opportunities.
A serial entrepreneur with more than three decades of experience in management consulting and business development, Jallaq has helped guide numerous companies toward growth and success. He previously owned a restaurant and was the owner and operator of Auto Express West and Westside Auto Group. He also managed two dental offices and played an important role in the development of real estate properties and corporations. In addition, Jallaq served as a fund manager and principal investor for Mid-Ohio Universal Investments.
Jallaq has received numerous honors in recognition of his professional achievements and community contributions. In 2017, he was named Man of the Year for Palestine by the Sayidat Al Arth Organization. His additional honors include a Certificate of Achievement from the Southern Poverty Law Center, the NRCC Congressional Medal of Distinction in 2008, a Community Service Award in 2006, the Republican Gold Medal Award in 2003, and the Wall Street Businessman of the Year Award in 2000. In addition to his current honor, Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide recently selected him for its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also named the organization’s Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, in 2024 and 2025.
Deeply committed to community service, Jallaq serves as a leader within the Jordanian and Palestinian communities. He has been involved with the Arab American Institute, UNICEF, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the House Majority Trust’s President’s Dinner. A member of the Federalist Society, Jallaq has also served as president and founder of the Prince Al Hussein Ben Abdallah II Cultural Club, president of the Ohio Chapter of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, and vice president of Arab Americans of Central Ohio.
Jallaq earned a B.S. in Business from The Ohio State University. Outside of his professional and community work, he enjoys traveling, flying, and swimming.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
About Mohamad A. Jallaq
Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and Consulting Services, based in Columbus, Ohio. The company provides consulting services and supports real estate investment opportunities.
A serial entrepreneur with more than three decades of experience in management consulting and business development, Jallaq has helped guide numerous companies toward growth and success. He previously owned a restaurant and was the owner and operator of Auto Express West and Westside Auto Group. He also managed two dental offices and played an important role in the development of real estate properties and corporations. In addition, Jallaq served as a fund manager and principal investor for Mid-Ohio Universal Investments.
Jallaq has received numerous honors in recognition of his professional achievements and community contributions. In 2017, he was named Man of the Year for Palestine by the Sayidat Al Arth Organization. His additional honors include a Certificate of Achievement from the Southern Poverty Law Center, the NRCC Congressional Medal of Distinction in 2008, a Community Service Award in 2006, the Republican Gold Medal Award in 2003, and the Wall Street Businessman of the Year Award in 2000. In addition to his current honor, Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide recently selected him for its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also named the organization’s Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, in 2024 and 2025.
Deeply committed to community service, Jallaq serves as a leader within the Jordanian and Palestinian communities. He has been involved with the Arab American Institute, UNICEF, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the House Majority Trust’s President’s Dinner. A member of the Federalist Society, Jallaq has also served as president and founder of the Prince Al Hussein Ben Abdallah II Cultural Club, president of the Ohio Chapter of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, and vice president of Arab Americans of Central Ohio.
Jallaq earned a B.S. in Business from The Ohio State University. Outside of his professional and community work, he enjoys traveling, flying, and swimming.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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