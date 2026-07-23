Jennifer Montoya Promoted to Partner at Lanigan Ryan
Gaithersburg, MD, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lanigan Ryan, P.C., an independent public accounting firm serving businesses and individuals throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, announced the promotion of Jennifer Montoya, CPA, to equity Partner. Montoya joined the firm in 2018 and has advanced from Manager to Tax Director to Partner.
"It is always a meaningful moment when we have the opportunity to recognize growth, leadership, and continued commitment within our firm," said Brian K. Pollack, CPA, Managing Partner of Lanigan Ryan. "Jennifer's promotion to equity partner reflects not only her past accomplishments, but also the trust and confidence we have in her continued leadership and her role in shaping the future of our firm. We are excited for all that is ahead and proud to welcome Jennifer as equity partner of Lanigan Ryan."
Montoya specializes in individual, partnership, corporate, and multi-state taxation, as well as transaction advisory services, with deep roots in the construction and real estate industries she has served throughout her career. She has become one of the most respected voices in the firm's practice and a trusted resource for clients and colleagues alike on complex and nuanced matters.
Her leadership was especially visible during the COVID-19 relief period, when frequent changes to tax law required rapid interpretation and clear communication. Montoya tracked new legislation as it passed, often outside of normal business hours, so that her team and clients would always have the most up-to-date information. She wrote executive summaries, published guidance clients could put to use, and delivered the firm's first webinar. That work earned her recognition as a Top 6 global finalist for AGN International's 2021 Women of Impact Award.
Internally, Montoya has been a driving force behind the development of the firm's technical talent, regularly sharing tax news and developments and encouraging continual learning across all levels. She mentors developing professionals and carries that same commitment into the community, providing resources and leading seminars for construction associations in the region.
"I am honored to join the leadership team at Lanigan Ryan, a firm whose culture is deeply rooted in collaboration, integrity, and quality," said Montoya. "I'm looking forward to this new chapter of serving our clients, helping find solutions to their problems, easing their concerns, and ultimately helping them succeed."
Montoya's promotion reflects her technical excellence, her steady leadership, and her commitment to the clients and colleagues she serves.
About Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is a leading accounting and advisory firm providing comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and individuals. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Lanigan Ryan delivers tailored services, including audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies. The firm's commitment to delivering exceptional results and fostering strong client relationships has earned it a reputation for excellence in the industry.
Lanigan Ryan has been named a 2026 Regional Leader by Accounting Today, a 2026 Top 300 Firm by Inside Public Accounting, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for by Accounting Today for 9 years. For more information, visit LaniganRyan.com.
"It is always a meaningful moment when we have the opportunity to recognize growth, leadership, and continued commitment within our firm," said Brian K. Pollack, CPA, Managing Partner of Lanigan Ryan. "Jennifer's promotion to equity partner reflects not only her past accomplishments, but also the trust and confidence we have in her continued leadership and her role in shaping the future of our firm. We are excited for all that is ahead and proud to welcome Jennifer as equity partner of Lanigan Ryan."
Montoya specializes in individual, partnership, corporate, and multi-state taxation, as well as transaction advisory services, with deep roots in the construction and real estate industries she has served throughout her career. She has become one of the most respected voices in the firm's practice and a trusted resource for clients and colleagues alike on complex and nuanced matters.
Her leadership was especially visible during the COVID-19 relief period, when frequent changes to tax law required rapid interpretation and clear communication. Montoya tracked new legislation as it passed, often outside of normal business hours, so that her team and clients would always have the most up-to-date information. She wrote executive summaries, published guidance clients could put to use, and delivered the firm's first webinar. That work earned her recognition as a Top 6 global finalist for AGN International's 2021 Women of Impact Award.
Internally, Montoya has been a driving force behind the development of the firm's technical talent, regularly sharing tax news and developments and encouraging continual learning across all levels. She mentors developing professionals and carries that same commitment into the community, providing resources and leading seminars for construction associations in the region.
"I am honored to join the leadership team at Lanigan Ryan, a firm whose culture is deeply rooted in collaboration, integrity, and quality," said Montoya. "I'm looking forward to this new chapter of serving our clients, helping find solutions to their problems, easing their concerns, and ultimately helping them succeed."
Montoya's promotion reflects her technical excellence, her steady leadership, and her commitment to the clients and colleagues she serves.
About Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is a leading accounting and advisory firm providing comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and individuals. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Lanigan Ryan delivers tailored services, including audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies. The firm's commitment to delivering exceptional results and fostering strong client relationships has earned it a reputation for excellence in the industry.
Lanigan Ryan has been named a 2026 Regional Leader by Accounting Today, a 2026 Top 300 Firm by Inside Public Accounting, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for by Accounting Today for 9 years. For more information, visit LaniganRyan.com.
Contact
Lanigan Ryan, P.C.Contact
Onesimus Asante
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
Onesimus Asante
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
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