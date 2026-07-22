Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience Announces Debut at Flamingo Las Vegas
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the first officially licensed immersive attraction dedicated to Mike Tyson’s life and career, will debut at Flamingo Las Vegas in Fall 2026. Produced by Your ID, the experience uses AR, VR, holograms, and projection mapping to bring Tyson’s journey to life. The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins as an official partner. Public Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 5; Experience Opens Fall 2026.
Las Vegas, NV, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the world's first officially-licensed immersive experience dedicated to the life, boxing career and legacy of Mike Tyson, today announced that it will make its debut on The Strip at Flamingo Las Vegas opening 2026. Fans can register now at www.ironmikelegacy.com for exclusive presale access ahead of public ticket sales beginning on Aug. 5, 2026.
Produced by Your ID, Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience is a next-generation, multi-sensory phygital attraction that immerses visitors in the triumphs, challenges, mindset and transformation of one of the most iconic figures in sports history through augmented reality, virtual reality, holograms and projection mapping technologies.
Opening at the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas, the experience will serve as the flagship location for a broader global expansion strategy with additional destinations to be announced in the future.
“Las Vegas has been the backdrop for some of the most important moments of my life and career. The city embraced me, challenged me and helped shape the person I am today. That’s why it’s so meaningful to launch Iron Mike Legacy at Flamingo Las Vegas, one of the most legendary resorts on The Strip. This experience is deeply personal, and I’m excited for fans from around the world to step inside my story and experience the highs, the lows, and everything in between.” — Mike Tyson
“The launch of Iron Mike Legacy at Flamingo Las Vegas marks the debut of a platform designed for global expansion. Mike Tyson is one of the most recognized figures in sports and entertainment, and we’ve created an experience that can connect with audiences across generations and international markets. Las Vegas is our flagship location, but this is only the beginning. We look forward to announcing additional destinations as we continue building a worldwide footprint for the brand.” — Your ID
"As Flamingo Las Vegas continues its exciting evolution through significant investments across the resort, we're proud to introduce Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience in our ongoing transformation. Mike Tyson is a legend whose story transcends sports, and this attraction delivers a compelling new reason for visitors to experience Flamingo. We are thrilled to welcome Iron Mike Legacy to the resort and look forward to sharing this one-of-a-kind experience with our guests." — Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of Flamingo Las Vegas
The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins the project as an Official Partner, helping bring authentic championship history and boxing heritage into the experience.
“Mike Tyson transcended boxing and became a global cultural icon. His journey inside and outside the ring has inspired generations around the world. The WBC is honored to partner with Iron Mike Legacy and provide fans with a unique opportunity to experience the story of one of the most important figures in boxing history.”
— Mauricio Sulaimán, President, World Boxing Council (WBC)
Tickets will be available at www.ironmikelegacy.com. Tickets will also be available at all Caesars Entertainment box office locations and at www.caesars.com/attractions.
Prior to its fall opening, Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience will host an exclusive First Look Media & VIP Preview Event, providing journalists, broadcasters, content creators, influencers, tourism partners, and industry leaders with an advance opportunity to experience the attraction before it opens to the public. Members of the media interested in attending or arranging interviews are encouraged to contact media@theyourid.com.
About Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson is one of the most recognizable and influential athletes in sports history. The youngest heavyweight champion ever crowned, Tyson became a global cultural icon through his achievements inside and outside the ring.
About Your ID
Your ID is a global experiential entertainment company that develops, produces, and operates immersive attractions based on iconic personalities, brands, and intellectual property. Through proprietary storytelling, emerging technologies, and strategic venue partnerships, Your ID creates scalable entertainment platforms designed for deployment across multiple markets worldwide. To learn more, visit www.theyourid.com
About Flamingo Las Vegas
Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as unique Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The iconic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool complex and wildlife habitat, featuring waterfalls, mature island vegetation, tropical wildlife, the all-new Go Pool for guests 21 and older, the Family Pool and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a variety of dining options, such as vintage-inspired Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse, Lisa Vanderpump’s third Las Vegas venue Pinky’s by Vanderpump, the second Gordon Ramsay Burger on The Strip, Miami’s iconic Havana 1957 and Cortadito Coffee House and a Salt & Straw scoop shop. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers, including Piff The Magic Dragon, the late-night adult revue X Burlesque, RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!Las Vegas, as well as Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton. In the fall of 2026, Flamingo Las Vegas will welcome Category 10, a Luke Combs-inspired entertainment experience by Opry Entertainment Group. Also coming this fall, Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, a next-generation, multi-sensory phygital attraction that immerses visitors in one of the most iconic figures in sports history. Flamingo Las Vegas features more than 93,000 square feet of casino space, including Caesars Sportsbook kiosks and a live betting window. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on X and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800- 522-4700, Caesars License Company, LLC.
Produced by Your ID, Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience is a next-generation, multi-sensory phygital attraction that immerses visitors in the triumphs, challenges, mindset and transformation of one of the most iconic figures in sports history through augmented reality, virtual reality, holograms and projection mapping technologies.
Opening at the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas, the experience will serve as the flagship location for a broader global expansion strategy with additional destinations to be announced in the future.
“Las Vegas has been the backdrop for some of the most important moments of my life and career. The city embraced me, challenged me and helped shape the person I am today. That’s why it’s so meaningful to launch Iron Mike Legacy at Flamingo Las Vegas, one of the most legendary resorts on The Strip. This experience is deeply personal, and I’m excited for fans from around the world to step inside my story and experience the highs, the lows, and everything in between.” — Mike Tyson
“The launch of Iron Mike Legacy at Flamingo Las Vegas marks the debut of a platform designed for global expansion. Mike Tyson is one of the most recognized figures in sports and entertainment, and we’ve created an experience that can connect with audiences across generations and international markets. Las Vegas is our flagship location, but this is only the beginning. We look forward to announcing additional destinations as we continue building a worldwide footprint for the brand.” — Your ID
"As Flamingo Las Vegas continues its exciting evolution through significant investments across the resort, we're proud to introduce Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience in our ongoing transformation. Mike Tyson is a legend whose story transcends sports, and this attraction delivers a compelling new reason for visitors to experience Flamingo. We are thrilled to welcome Iron Mike Legacy to the resort and look forward to sharing this one-of-a-kind experience with our guests." — Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of Flamingo Las Vegas
The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins the project as an Official Partner, helping bring authentic championship history and boxing heritage into the experience.
“Mike Tyson transcended boxing and became a global cultural icon. His journey inside and outside the ring has inspired generations around the world. The WBC is honored to partner with Iron Mike Legacy and provide fans with a unique opportunity to experience the story of one of the most important figures in boxing history.”
— Mauricio Sulaimán, President, World Boxing Council (WBC)
Tickets will be available at www.ironmikelegacy.com. Tickets will also be available at all Caesars Entertainment box office locations and at www.caesars.com/attractions.
Prior to its fall opening, Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience will host an exclusive First Look Media & VIP Preview Event, providing journalists, broadcasters, content creators, influencers, tourism partners, and industry leaders with an advance opportunity to experience the attraction before it opens to the public. Members of the media interested in attending or arranging interviews are encouraged to contact media@theyourid.com.
About Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson is one of the most recognizable and influential athletes in sports history. The youngest heavyweight champion ever crowned, Tyson became a global cultural icon through his achievements inside and outside the ring.
About Your ID
Your ID is a global experiential entertainment company that develops, produces, and operates immersive attractions based on iconic personalities, brands, and intellectual property. Through proprietary storytelling, emerging technologies, and strategic venue partnerships, Your ID creates scalable entertainment platforms designed for deployment across multiple markets worldwide. To learn more, visit www.theyourid.com
About Flamingo Las Vegas
Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as unique Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The iconic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool complex and wildlife habitat, featuring waterfalls, mature island vegetation, tropical wildlife, the all-new Go Pool for guests 21 and older, the Family Pool and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a variety of dining options, such as vintage-inspired Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse, Lisa Vanderpump’s third Las Vegas venue Pinky’s by Vanderpump, the second Gordon Ramsay Burger on The Strip, Miami’s iconic Havana 1957 and Cortadito Coffee House and a Salt & Straw scoop shop. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers, including Piff The Magic Dragon, the late-night adult revue X Burlesque, RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!Las Vegas, as well as Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton. In the fall of 2026, Flamingo Las Vegas will welcome Category 10, a Luke Combs-inspired entertainment experience by Opry Entertainment Group. Also coming this fall, Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, a next-generation, multi-sensory phygital attraction that immerses visitors in one of the most iconic figures in sports history. Flamingo Las Vegas features more than 93,000 square feet of casino space, including Caesars Sportsbook kiosks and a live betting window. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on X and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800- 522-4700, Caesars License Company, LLC.
Contact
Your ID, Inc.Contact
Dario Soto
626-944-3950
www.ironmikelegacy.com
Media Contact WBC: Martín Bater, martinbaterpr@gmail.com
Dario Soto
626-944-3950
www.ironmikelegacy.com
Media Contact WBC: Martín Bater, martinbaterpr@gmail.com
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