Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience Announces Debut at Flamingo Las Vegas

Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the first officially licensed immersive attraction dedicated to Mike Tyson’s life and career, will debut at Flamingo Las Vegas in Fall 2026. Produced by Your ID, the experience uses AR, VR, holograms, and projection mapping to bring Tyson’s journey to life. The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins as an official partner. Public Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 5; Experience Opens Fall 2026.