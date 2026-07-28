Recent Release, "A Letter to My Child," from Covenant Books Author Shaquandra Monette Porter, Offers a Spiritually Transformative Message About God's Love
Baytown, TX, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shaquandra Monette Porter has completed a new book, "A Letter to My Child," a faith-filled work designed to remind readers that the Creator of heaven and earth has not forgotten them. Through thoughtful reflection and biblical truth, Porter invites audiences to discover their divine purpose and embrace a personal relationship with God, whose sacrificial love through Jesus Christ remains the greatest gift anyone could receive.
A devoted wife, mother, attorney, ordained minister, and youth pastor, Porter brings her calling to serve others directly into this inspiring work. Drawing from her deep spiritual conviction and life mission to share Jesus's love, she crafts a message that resonates across generations. Her diverse roles—including her membership in the Rice University Athletics Hall of Fame—demonstrate her commitment to excellence and purpose in all her endeavors.
"A Letter to My Child" explores profound themes of divine grace, eternal promises, and God's unwavering faithfulness. Readers will discover why accepting Christ's redemptive sacrifice matters and how understanding God's presence transforms perspective on life's journey. This stirring volume speaks to hearts seeking assurance that they are never abandoned, reinforcing the foundational truth that God's promises extend to every season of life.
"My deepest desire through this book is to help readers recognize their inherent worth in God's eyes and understand that His purpose for their lives is real and meaningful," said Porter.
Published by Covenant Books, Shaquandra Monette Porter's soul-nourishing work empowers readers to embrace their identity as God's beloved creation. This book transforms hearts and deepens faith by anchoring hope in eternal truths.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "A Letter to My Child" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A devoted wife, mother, attorney, ordained minister, and youth pastor, Porter brings her calling to serve others directly into this inspiring work. Drawing from her deep spiritual conviction and life mission to share Jesus's love, she crafts a message that resonates across generations. Her diverse roles—including her membership in the Rice University Athletics Hall of Fame—demonstrate her commitment to excellence and purpose in all her endeavors.
"A Letter to My Child" explores profound themes of divine grace, eternal promises, and God's unwavering faithfulness. Readers will discover why accepting Christ's redemptive sacrifice matters and how understanding God's presence transforms perspective on life's journey. This stirring volume speaks to hearts seeking assurance that they are never abandoned, reinforcing the foundational truth that God's promises extend to every season of life.
"My deepest desire through this book is to help readers recognize their inherent worth in God's eyes and understand that His purpose for their lives is real and meaningful," said Porter.
Published by Covenant Books, Shaquandra Monette Porter's soul-nourishing work empowers readers to embrace their identity as God's beloved creation. This book transforms hearts and deepens faith by anchoring hope in eternal truths.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "A Letter to My Child" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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