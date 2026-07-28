Recent Release, "The Saga of Lady Greensleeves," from Covenant Books Author Betty Anne Rogers, Shows How a Sheltered Southern Belle Transforms Through Hardship
Lancaster, OH, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Betty Anne Rogers has completed a new book, "The Saga of Lady Greensleeves," chronicling the journey of Amanda, a spoiled daughter of a Georgian plantation owner whose world shatters when she marries an abolitionist physician from the North. Thrust into a life of pirates, tempestuous seas, and riverboat gamblers, Amanda finds her privileged assumptions crumbling beneath her feet. Her struggle to embrace her husband's calling and adapt to unfamiliar domestic responsibilities forms the emotional core of this historical narrative.
Rogers draws from her decades of experience as a devoted pastor’s wife, volunteer, and storyteller who captivated audiences by bringing characters to life through performance and theatrical direction. Her passion for historical detail and classical narrative tradition infuses every page, while her years observing human nature through ministry and family life inform the psychological depth of her characters. As a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she brings authentic period sensibility to every scene.
"The Saga of Lady Greensleeves" delves into themes of personal growth, marital devotion, and the collision between privilege and principle. As Amanda learns the rhythms of farm life, motherhood, and her husband's medical practice in Missouri, readers witness her transformation from a stubborn, willful adolescent into a woman capable of genuine sacrifice. Yet their hard-won peace crumbles when Grant's hidden secrets threaten to unravel everything they have built together, challenging readers to consider what trust truly demands.
"Through Amanda's eyes, I wanted to show how adversity reshapes us," said Rogers. "Her journey from spoilage to strength mirrors the resilience required of us all when life refuses to conform to our expectations."
Published by Covenant Books, Betty Anne Rogers's engrossing work offers readers a nuanced portrait of marriage, redemption, and the courage required to change. This richly textured narrative reminds us that our greatest growth often arrives clothed in struggle.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "The Saga of Lady Greensleeves" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Rogers draws from her decades of experience as a devoted pastor’s wife, volunteer, and storyteller who captivated audiences by bringing characters to life through performance and theatrical direction. Her passion for historical detail and classical narrative tradition infuses every page, while her years observing human nature through ministry and family life inform the psychological depth of her characters. As a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she brings authentic period sensibility to every scene.
"The Saga of Lady Greensleeves" delves into themes of personal growth, marital devotion, and the collision between privilege and principle. As Amanda learns the rhythms of farm life, motherhood, and her husband's medical practice in Missouri, readers witness her transformation from a stubborn, willful adolescent into a woman capable of genuine sacrifice. Yet their hard-won peace crumbles when Grant's hidden secrets threaten to unravel everything they have built together, challenging readers to consider what trust truly demands.
"Through Amanda's eyes, I wanted to show how adversity reshapes us," said Rogers. "Her journey from spoilage to strength mirrors the resilience required of us all when life refuses to conform to our expectations."
Published by Covenant Books, Betty Anne Rogers's engrossing work offers readers a nuanced portrait of marriage, redemption, and the courage required to change. This richly textured narrative reminds us that our greatest growth often arrives clothed in struggle.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "The Saga of Lady Greensleeves" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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