Recent Release, "The Savage Rape of All Mankind," from Covenant Books Author Regina Lee Hooper, Explores Celestial Beings Who Shaped Human Civilization
Jamaica, NY, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Regina Lee Hooper has completed a new book, "The Savage Rape of All Mankind: Enoch's Evidence: The Return of the Apkallu," which delves into the enigmatic passages of ancient scripture and apocryphal texts to unveil a startling narrative. Drawing from the Book of Enoch and biblical references, Hooper constructs a compelling investigation into the Apkallu: mysterious entities whose presence predates recorded history. Her work challenges conventional interpretations of creation and human origins, presenting evidence that these beings were far more influential in shaping mankind's trajectory than traditional theology has acknowledged. The premise invites readers to reconsider what they thought they understood about the foundations of human existence.
As a retired nurse, devoted chaplain, and lifelong student of scripture, Hooper brings both scholarly rigor and spiritual sensitivity to her research. Her fascination with antediluvian mysteries, kindled since childhood, has matured into a profound exploration of apocryphal wisdom. Through decades of reflection on hidden biblical texts and careful examination of ancient accounts, she has developed a unique perspective on these celestial visitors and their cataclysmic impact on humanity. Her background in pastoral care informs her compassionate approach to these unsettling truths, while her nursing experience grounds her observations in practical, observable reality.
In "The Savage Rape of All Mankind: Enoch's Evidence: The Return of the Apkallu," Hooper illuminates the stakes of this ancient cosmic rebellion and its ongoing consequences for modern readers. She reveals how the Apkallu's transgression fundamentally altered human development, introducing forbidden knowledge and corrupting divine order. The narrative unfolds with urgency, demonstrating that understanding this hidden history is essential for comprehending current world conditions and spiritual warfare. Readers will discover disturbing connections between ancient celestial interference and contemporary crises, leaving them transformed by knowledge long concealed within scripture's most obscure passages.
"My journey through the apocryphal books revealed truths so profound that I felt compelled to share them," said Hooper. "The evidence points to a reality far more astounding than we have been taught—one that demands our attention and transforms our understanding of humanity's place in God's grand design."
Published by Covenant Books, Regina Lee Hooper's enlightening work challenges readers to examine scriptural evidence often overlooked by mainstream theology. This investigation awakens spiritual discernment and encourages deeper engagement with sacred texts.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Savage Rape of All Mankind: Enoch's Evidence: The Return of the Apkallu " at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a retired nurse, devoted chaplain, and lifelong student of scripture, Hooper brings both scholarly rigor and spiritual sensitivity to her research. Her fascination with antediluvian mysteries, kindled since childhood, has matured into a profound exploration of apocryphal wisdom. Through decades of reflection on hidden biblical texts and careful examination of ancient accounts, she has developed a unique perspective on these celestial visitors and their cataclysmic impact on humanity. Her background in pastoral care informs her compassionate approach to these unsettling truths, while her nursing experience grounds her observations in practical, observable reality.
In "The Savage Rape of All Mankind: Enoch's Evidence: The Return of the Apkallu," Hooper illuminates the stakes of this ancient cosmic rebellion and its ongoing consequences for modern readers. She reveals how the Apkallu's transgression fundamentally altered human development, introducing forbidden knowledge and corrupting divine order. The narrative unfolds with urgency, demonstrating that understanding this hidden history is essential for comprehending current world conditions and spiritual warfare. Readers will discover disturbing connections between ancient celestial interference and contemporary crises, leaving them transformed by knowledge long concealed within scripture's most obscure passages.
"My journey through the apocryphal books revealed truths so profound that I felt compelled to share them," said Hooper. "The evidence points to a reality far more astounding than we have been taught—one that demands our attention and transforms our understanding of humanity's place in God's grand design."
Published by Covenant Books, Regina Lee Hooper's enlightening work challenges readers to examine scriptural evidence often overlooked by mainstream theology. This investigation awakens spiritual discernment and encourages deeper engagement with sacred texts.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Savage Rape of All Mankind: Enoch's Evidence: The Return of the Apkallu " at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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