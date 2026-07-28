Recent Release, "Love is the Main Ingredient," from Covenant Books Author Angelee Schrouder, Celebrates the Transformative Power of Preparing Meals with Intention & Care
Raleigh, NC, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Angelee Schrouder has completed a new book, "Love is the Main Ingredient," a cookbook that captures her culinary philosophy and personal journey through the kitchen. Born in Jamaica and having lived across Florida, New York, and North Carolina, Schrouder brings a distinctive perspective shaped by her diverse experiences and deep roots in Caribbean cuisine. Her passion for cooking began at nine years old when she prepared her first meal, and that early spark has grown into a lifelong dedication to the craft. Through accessible recipes and thoughtful guidance, this work invites home cooks of all skill levels to discover how food becomes a vehicle for connection and care.
Schrouder's background as both a restaurant operator and culinary instructor has given her profound insight into how meals nourish more than just the body. Her community has long recognized her for her generosity and her gift for expressing love through food. She weaves together flavors inspired by her Jamaican heritage with creative twists that reflect her travels and experiences, resulting in unique and memorable dishes. As a devoted Christian, she has consistently used her culinary talents to minister to others, understanding food as both spiritual sustenance and practical nourishment.
In "Love is the Main Ingredient," readers will encounter recipes that tell stories of cultural heritage, family bonds, and the joy found in feeding those we care about. Schrouder explores how intentional cooking transforms ordinary ingredients into extraordinary expressions of affection. Supported by her husband Sean and daughter Sanjhai, she shares the wisdom she has gathered throughout decades of creating meals that bring people together and demonstrate her values through every dish.
"Cooking has always been my way of showing others how much they matter," said Schrouder. "Through this book, I hope to inspire people everywhere to cook with love as their main ingredient and to understand that the most important seasoning we can add is genuine care."
Published by Covenant Books, Angelee Schrouder's heartwarming work invites readers to transform their kitchens into spaces of intention and generosity. Her recipes and reflections demonstrate that nourishing those around us through food is one of life's greatest privileges.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Love is the Main Ingredient" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Schrouder's background as both a restaurant operator and culinary instructor has given her profound insight into how meals nourish more than just the body. Her community has long recognized her for her generosity and her gift for expressing love through food. She weaves together flavors inspired by her Jamaican heritage with creative twists that reflect her travels and experiences, resulting in unique and memorable dishes. As a devoted Christian, she has consistently used her culinary talents to minister to others, understanding food as both spiritual sustenance and practical nourishment.
In "Love is the Main Ingredient," readers will encounter recipes that tell stories of cultural heritage, family bonds, and the joy found in feeding those we care about. Schrouder explores how intentional cooking transforms ordinary ingredients into extraordinary expressions of affection. Supported by her husband Sean and daughter Sanjhai, she shares the wisdom she has gathered throughout decades of creating meals that bring people together and demonstrate her values through every dish.
"Cooking has always been my way of showing others how much they matter," said Schrouder. "Through this book, I hope to inspire people everywhere to cook with love as their main ingredient and to understand that the most important seasoning we can add is genuine care."
Published by Covenant Books, Angelee Schrouder's heartwarming work invites readers to transform their kitchens into spaces of intention and generosity. Her recipes and reflections demonstrate that nourishing those around us through food is one of life's greatest privileges.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Love is the Main Ingredient" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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