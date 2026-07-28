Recent Release, "The Fourth Kingdom," from Covenant Books Author Edward French, Explores How God Plants Divine Truth Through Suffering, Song, and Surrender
Ocklawaha, FL, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Edward French, Pastor has completed a new book, "The Fourth Kingdom," a prophetic examination of spiritual deception and divine strategy in our age. Drawing from the vision of Daniel, this work traces a kingdom conflict spanning empires and ideologies, from the iron grip of Rome to the clay vessels of a faithful remnant. The author reveals how God has consistently embedded His truth in unlikely places, challenging readers to discern cultural compromise and embrace spiritual awakening in times of confusion.
With more than thirty-five years of pastoral ministry and a lifetime devoted to prophetic insight, Edward French brings seasoned wisdom to this spiritual excavation. As founder and overseer of Higher Call Ministries International, established in 1986, he has dedicated five decades to studying the prophetic writings of Daniel. His ministry journey—marked by community outreach, prison ministry, deliverance work, and international missions alongside his wife Vivian—has positioned him as a voice calling the church to truth, holiness, and divine dominion.
In "The Fourth Kingdom," readers will encounter profound themes of discernment, resistance, and restoration. This work unveils how Peter and Paul shattered systems not through force but witness, and how the rejected stone becomes the cornerstone of a spiritual house built by no human hand. The stakes are urgent: awakening to one's place in God's unfolding plan, breaking free from mediocrity, and joining the remnant rising in yielded mercy and spiritual clarity. Readers will discover how to recognize counterfeits, embrace divine order, and understand the peace that transcends cultural upheaval.
"This book is a call to those who sense the tremors of spiritual awakening and long to understand God's strategy for this hour," said the author. "May it provoke peace in times of conflict and awaken in you the discernment to see beyond every false kingdom to what God is building next."
Published by Covenant Books, Edward French’s stirring work equips believers with prophetic clarity and spiritual discernment. This illuminating exploration empowers readers to recognize deception, resist compromise, and embrace their role in God's eternal kingdom.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "The Fourth Kingdom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With more than thirty-five years of pastoral ministry and a lifetime devoted to prophetic insight, Edward French brings seasoned wisdom to this spiritual excavation. As founder and overseer of Higher Call Ministries International, established in 1986, he has dedicated five decades to studying the prophetic writings of Daniel. His ministry journey—marked by community outreach, prison ministry, deliverance work, and international missions alongside his wife Vivian—has positioned him as a voice calling the church to truth, holiness, and divine dominion.
In "The Fourth Kingdom," readers will encounter profound themes of discernment, resistance, and restoration. This work unveils how Peter and Paul shattered systems not through force but witness, and how the rejected stone becomes the cornerstone of a spiritual house built by no human hand. The stakes are urgent: awakening to one's place in God's unfolding plan, breaking free from mediocrity, and joining the remnant rising in yielded mercy and spiritual clarity. Readers will discover how to recognize counterfeits, embrace divine order, and understand the peace that transcends cultural upheaval.
"This book is a call to those who sense the tremors of spiritual awakening and long to understand God's strategy for this hour," said the author. "May it provoke peace in times of conflict and awaken in you the discernment to see beyond every false kingdom to what God is building next."
Published by Covenant Books, Edward French’s stirring work equips believers with prophetic clarity and spiritual discernment. This illuminating exploration empowers readers to recognize deception, resist compromise, and embrace their role in God's eternal kingdom.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "The Fourth Kingdom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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