Recent Release, "The Little Brown Ant," from Covenant Books Author Christy Brankle, Follows an Ant's Colorful Adventure While Building Early Literacy Skills
Kokomo, IN, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christy Brankle has completed a new book, entitled, "The Little Brown Ant," a delightful tale centered on a small ant who encounters an unexpected predicament. As this tiny protagonist navigates through the narrative, children discover the vibrant spectrum of rainbow colors while exploring imaginative ways to communicate their own feelings and ideas.
Drawing from decades of experience in early childhood education, Brankle brings authentic insight into how young learners develop. Her background as a dedicated educator, combined with her roles as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to eight grandchildren, has profoundly shaped her understanding of what captures children's attention and fosters their growth.
"The Little Brown Ant" weaves together entertainment and learning in ways that resonate with emerging readers. The book's engaging, repetitive structure invites children to participate actively, building anticipation as they eagerly await opportunities to complete sentences. Through this interactive approach, young readers develop confidence, vocabulary, and a genuine enthusiasm for stories.
From the author, "My greatest joy comes from nurturing a love of reading in young children. With this story, I hope to create moments of connection and discovery that stay with them as they grow."
Published by Covenant Books, Christy Brankle's charming work introduces fundamental literacy concepts while celebrating the joy of shared storytelling. Children and caregivers will discover an enchanting companion for early learning adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "The Little Brown Ant" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from decades of experience in early childhood education, Brankle brings authentic insight into how young learners develop. Her background as a dedicated educator, combined with her roles as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to eight grandchildren, has profoundly shaped her understanding of what captures children's attention and fosters their growth.
"The Little Brown Ant" weaves together entertainment and learning in ways that resonate with emerging readers. The book's engaging, repetitive structure invites children to participate actively, building anticipation as they eagerly await opportunities to complete sentences. Through this interactive approach, young readers develop confidence, vocabulary, and a genuine enthusiasm for stories.
From the author, "My greatest joy comes from nurturing a love of reading in young children. With this story, I hope to create moments of connection and discovery that stay with them as they grow."
Published by Covenant Books, Christy Brankle's charming work introduces fundamental literacy concepts while celebrating the joy of shared storytelling. Children and caregivers will discover an enchanting companion for early learning adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "The Little Brown Ant" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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