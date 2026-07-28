Recent Release, "Ranger Danger," from Covenant Books Author Beth Guinn Teaches Children Biblical Courage Through an Unforgettable Canine Companion Exploring God's Promise
Enoree, SC, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Beth Guinn has completed a new book, "Ranger Danger: God's Promises," a charming children's work that introduces young readers to the transformative power of Scripture through the adventures of an endearing dachshund named Ranger Danger. This heartwarming narrative takes Joshua 1:9 and brings it to life across relatable scenarios, helping children grasp what it truly means to be brave and courageous in their everyday lives. By weaving faith directly into moments children recognize and understand, the book makes biblical wisdom accessible and memorable for the youngest believers.
The author's deep love for animals and children shines throughout her work, reflecting her life's dedication to glorifying God and nurturing faith in the next generation. Beth's personal devotion to these passions is evident in every page, as she draws from her own experiences raising a family in South Carolina and caring for Ranger, her cherished seven-year-old dachshund companion. Her desire to help children know God personally drives the authentic warmth that permeates this narrative, making it a labor of love for her readers.
"Ranger Danger" explores themes of spiritual courage and divine assurance, inviting children to discover that God's promises provide a steadfast foundation for facing life's challenges. Through the gentle guidance of this four-legged protagonist, young readers will uncover how faith transforms fear into confidence. The stakes are deeply personal—building a child's spiritual confidence during their formative years—and readers will walk away understanding that bravery isn't the absence of fear, but trusting in God's unwavering presence and protection.
"My heart's desire is to see children know and trust God through His Word," said Guinn. "I hope that through Ranger Danger's stories, young hearts will embrace the courage that comes from believing in God's promises."
Published by Covenant Books, Beth Guinn's spiritually rich work offers children a foundation of biblical truth wrapped in an engaging, uplifting story. This book equips the next generation with the faith tools they need to live courageously.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Ranger Danger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's deep love for animals and children shines throughout her work, reflecting her life's dedication to glorifying God and nurturing faith in the next generation. Beth's personal devotion to these passions is evident in every page, as she draws from her own experiences raising a family in South Carolina and caring for Ranger, her cherished seven-year-old dachshund companion. Her desire to help children know God personally drives the authentic warmth that permeates this narrative, making it a labor of love for her readers.
"Ranger Danger" explores themes of spiritual courage and divine assurance, inviting children to discover that God's promises provide a steadfast foundation for facing life's challenges. Through the gentle guidance of this four-legged protagonist, young readers will uncover how faith transforms fear into confidence. The stakes are deeply personal—building a child's spiritual confidence during their formative years—and readers will walk away understanding that bravery isn't the absence of fear, but trusting in God's unwavering presence and protection.
"My heart's desire is to see children know and trust God through His Word," said Guinn. "I hope that through Ranger Danger's stories, young hearts will embrace the courage that comes from believing in God's promises."
Published by Covenant Books, Beth Guinn's spiritually rich work offers children a foundation of biblical truth wrapped in an engaging, uplifting story. This book equips the next generation with the faith tools they need to live courageously.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Ranger Danger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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