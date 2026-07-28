Recent Release, "The Value of Friendships," from Covenant Books Author Linda Kulivan, Explores a Young Boy's Transformative Bond with His Guardian Angel
Terrytown, LA, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Kulivan has completed a new book, "The Value of Friendships," which follows Michael Landry as he journeys through childhood and into adulthood, discovering a profound relationship that will shape his entire life. Through Michael's eyes, readers witness the moment when a simple prayer becomes the foundation for an extraordinary friendship—one that transcends the ordinary and touches the sacred.
A South Louisiana native with a background in medical technology, Kulivan brings authenticity and warmth to her storytelling. She has previously authored "The Magic Days of a Child," "My Family and Me," and "The Secret Adventures of Jimmy and Jenna." Drawing from her own deep love of family, which includes five adored grandchildren, Kulivan crafts narratives that celebrate connection and spiritual growth. Her passion for life—expressed through cooking, reading, traveling, and gardening—infuses her work with genuine humanity.
"The Value of Friendships" reveals how Michael's parents' own devotion to Guardian Angel prayer becomes a legacy passed down through generations. What unfolds is a tender exploration of faith, protection, and unconditional companionship. Readers will discover how a child's simple act of prayer blossoms into lifelong guidance, and how Michael ultimately shares this precious gift with his own children. This heartfelt narrative emphasizes that the most meaningful friendships often transcend the visible world, offering comfort and direction throughout life's journey.
"This book came from my desire to help children understand that they are never alone," said Kulivan. "Michael's story shows how a Guardian Angel can be a true friend, and I hope families will embrace this prayer together as their own special bond."
Published by Covenant Books, Linda Kulivan's tender work teaches readers about spiritual companionship and the timeless value of faith. It serves as both an inspiration and a practical guide for families seeking to strengthen their own spiritual practices and connections.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Value of Friendships" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A South Louisiana native with a background in medical technology, Kulivan brings authenticity and warmth to her storytelling. She has previously authored "The Magic Days of a Child," "My Family and Me," and "The Secret Adventures of Jimmy and Jenna." Drawing from her own deep love of family, which includes five adored grandchildren, Kulivan crafts narratives that celebrate connection and spiritual growth. Her passion for life—expressed through cooking, reading, traveling, and gardening—infuses her work with genuine humanity.
"The Value of Friendships" reveals how Michael's parents' own devotion to Guardian Angel prayer becomes a legacy passed down through generations. What unfolds is a tender exploration of faith, protection, and unconditional companionship. Readers will discover how a child's simple act of prayer blossoms into lifelong guidance, and how Michael ultimately shares this precious gift with his own children. This heartfelt narrative emphasizes that the most meaningful friendships often transcend the visible world, offering comfort and direction throughout life's journey.
"This book came from my desire to help children understand that they are never alone," said Kulivan. "Michael's story shows how a Guardian Angel can be a true friend, and I hope families will embrace this prayer together as their own special bond."
Published by Covenant Books, Linda Kulivan's tender work teaches readers about spiritual companionship and the timeless value of faith. It serves as both an inspiration and a practical guide for families seeking to strengthen their own spiritual practices and connections.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Value of Friendships" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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