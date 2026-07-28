Recent Release, "Reading the Bible with 1 Enoch," from Covenant Books Author Bendi Benson Schrambach, Explores Ancient Apocalyptic Wisdom and Biblical Interpretation
Hayden, ID, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bendi Benson Schrambach has completed a new book, "Reading the Bible with 1 Enoch," which bridges a curious interpretive gap in Christian Scripture. The work addresses puzzling passages throughout the Bible—from Paul's cryptic reference to women having authority "because of the angels" to Jesus's reference about marriage in the resurrection—by introducing readers to the ancient apocalyptic text of 1 Enoch. Though excluded from most Christian canons, this sacred document has maintained a venerable place in the spiritual traditions of the Ethiopian and Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Churches, and its insights illuminate biblical passages in unexpected ways.
As an award-winning professor of humanities at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, Schrambach brings scholarly rigor and accessible clarity to this ambitious project. Her academic expertise and deep engagement with religious texts provide the foundation for this thoughtful examination of how ancient wisdom traditions and canonical Scripture can illuminate one another. Her commitment to bridging scholarly insight with spiritual meaning infuses every page of this exploration.
"Reading the Bible with 1 Enoch" presents themes of divine revelation and human destiny, organized thematically and complemented by more than 1,200 verses from the Protestant canon. Readers will discover how this ancient apocalyptic vision addresses questions that have puzzled interpreters for centuries, while encountering the conviction that these revelations offer blessings for "the chosen ones and righteous." This comprehensive study transforms how we understand some of Scripture's most enigmatic passages.
"My hope is that readers will find themselves blessed by encountering the revelations preserved in 1 Enoch," said the author, "and that these ancient insights will deepen their engagement with the biblical text as a whole."
Published by Covenant Books, Bendi Benson Schrambach's enlightening work enriches biblical literacy and expands interpretive horizons. This landmark study invites believers and scholars alike into a richer understanding of Scripture's depths.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Reading the Bible with 1 Enoch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As an award-winning professor of humanities at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, Schrambach brings scholarly rigor and accessible clarity to this ambitious project. Her academic expertise and deep engagement with religious texts provide the foundation for this thoughtful examination of how ancient wisdom traditions and canonical Scripture can illuminate one another. Her commitment to bridging scholarly insight with spiritual meaning infuses every page of this exploration.
"Reading the Bible with 1 Enoch" presents themes of divine revelation and human destiny, organized thematically and complemented by more than 1,200 verses from the Protestant canon. Readers will discover how this ancient apocalyptic vision addresses questions that have puzzled interpreters for centuries, while encountering the conviction that these revelations offer blessings for "the chosen ones and righteous." This comprehensive study transforms how we understand some of Scripture's most enigmatic passages.
"My hope is that readers will find themselves blessed by encountering the revelations preserved in 1 Enoch," said the author, "and that these ancient insights will deepen their engagement with the biblical text as a whole."
Published by Covenant Books, Bendi Benson Schrambach's enlightening work enriches biblical literacy and expands interpretive horizons. This landmark study invites believers and scholars alike into a richer understanding of Scripture's depths.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Reading the Bible with 1 Enoch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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