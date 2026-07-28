Recent Release, "The Mighty God," from Covenant Books Author Darin Taylor, Explores 100 Divine Miracles from Genesis Through the Book of Jonah
Middleton, ID, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Darin Taylor has completed a new book, "The Mighty God": The Holy Bible KJV Old Testament, which traces a wondrous journey through scripture's most transformative moments. From the earth's creation to the prophet Jonah's extraordinary encounter with the whale, this work illuminates interventions of God throughout ancient history. The narrative reveals how divine power worked through individuals, families, and entire nations, showcasing miracles that shaped humanity.
This book is especially for youth ages 5-15 to help increase knowledge and build faith in God. Miracles are presented in a way that calms and simplifies the sometimes harsh or confusing Old Testament narrative. God’s character and nature are intelligent, thoughtful, and fair. Fear of God is replaced with reverence.
Taylor's spiritual foundation runs deep, rooted in a lifelong connection to God's word. As a youth, he discovered that the Spirit of God dwells within the human heart: a direct gift from heaven rather than something derived from earthly sources. This profound realization transformed his relationship with scripture and deepened his conviction that God's presence remains constant across generations. His intimate familiarity with the Old Testament infuses this work with authentic reverence and spiritual insight.
In "The Mighty God," readers will encounter accounts of extraordinary deliverance, divine protection, and God's unwavering love for His people. The book demonstrates how the Almighty shepherds believers through natural disasters to human corruption—revealing patterns of mercy and justice that resonate with contemporary faith journeys. Taylor invites readers to recognize that these ancient miracles speak with modern relevance, showing that God's character and power remain unchanged yesterday, today, and forever.
"The miracles are so magnificent and powerful," said Taylor. "God is stronger than a flood, famine, slavery, corrupt leadership, deceit, and betrayal. The miracles seem as applicable today as they were generations ago. There is no other like the Mighty God of the children of Israel, then and now. He metes out great mercy and, when the occasion calls for it, big justice."
Published by Covenant Books, Darin Taylor's spiritually rich work offers readers a comprehensive encounter with biblical truth. This volume strengthens faith and deepens understanding of God's character, and the divine nature and eternal destiny of all people.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Mighty God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
This book is especially for youth ages 5-15 to help increase knowledge and build faith in God. Miracles are presented in a way that calms and simplifies the sometimes harsh or confusing Old Testament narrative. God’s character and nature are intelligent, thoughtful, and fair. Fear of God is replaced with reverence.
Taylor's spiritual foundation runs deep, rooted in a lifelong connection to God's word. As a youth, he discovered that the Spirit of God dwells within the human heart: a direct gift from heaven rather than something derived from earthly sources. This profound realization transformed his relationship with scripture and deepened his conviction that God's presence remains constant across generations. His intimate familiarity with the Old Testament infuses this work with authentic reverence and spiritual insight.
In "The Mighty God," readers will encounter accounts of extraordinary deliverance, divine protection, and God's unwavering love for His people. The book demonstrates how the Almighty shepherds believers through natural disasters to human corruption—revealing patterns of mercy and justice that resonate with contemporary faith journeys. Taylor invites readers to recognize that these ancient miracles speak with modern relevance, showing that God's character and power remain unchanged yesterday, today, and forever.
"The miracles are so magnificent and powerful," said Taylor. "God is stronger than a flood, famine, slavery, corrupt leadership, deceit, and betrayal. The miracles seem as applicable today as they were generations ago. There is no other like the Mighty God of the children of Israel, then and now. He metes out great mercy and, when the occasion calls for it, big justice."
Published by Covenant Books, Darin Taylor's spiritually rich work offers readers a comprehensive encounter with biblical truth. This volume strengthens faith and deepens understanding of God's character, and the divine nature and eternal destiny of all people.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Mighty God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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