Recent Release, "His Perfect Timing," from Covenant Books Author Merilee Dideon, Invites Readers to Discover How Divine Providence Shapes Decades of Transformation
Philadelphia, PA, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Merilee Dideon has completed a new book, "His Perfect Timing," a testament to God's faithfulness woven through her entire journey. From a traumatic childhood marked by domestic violence and separation from her siblings, through years of marriage that initially offered false escape, to her transformative surrender to Christ and eventual spiritual restoration, Dideon's narrative traces the invisible hand of the Almighty orchestrating each season of her life. Her story encompasses the suburban move that changed everything, the educational pursuits deferred and then reclaimed in her forties, and the deep relationships—with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—that now bring her joy.
Throughout her remarkable life, Dideon witnessed God's guiding presence in ways both obvious and subtle. Her early hardships taught her resilience and compassion that later enabled her to direct organizations with genuine care for the people she served. When suicide seemed her only option, her surrender to Jesus became the pivot point that reframed every previous pain as purposeful. Her subsequent marriage to a devoted Christian partner and their shared pastoral ministry have allowed her to spend decades serving others and pointing them toward eternity. Her candid reflections reveal a woman who has learned to see God's fingerprints on every chapter.
"His Perfect Timing" explores themes of divine providence, redemption, and the courage required to trust when circumstances seem impossible. Readers will discover how trauma need not define destiny, how faith transforms suffering into wisdom, and how God's timing, though often mysterious in the moment, proves flawlessly perfect in hindsight. Dideon's earnest desire is that her testimony will encourage others to recognize and celebrate God's orchestration in their own lives, fostering deeper anticipation for the Lord's return and inspiring renewed commitment to sharing faith with a world that desperately needs to hear it.
"My hope is that readers will find encouragement and inspiration as they consider how God's perfect timing is being reflected in their own lives," said Dideon.
Published by Covenant Books, Merilee Dideon's spiritually rich work offers profound insight into how suffering can become a gateway to faith and purpose. Her intimate testimony reminds us that no circumstance falls outside God's awareness or care.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "His Perfect Timing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Throughout her remarkable life, Dideon witnessed God's guiding presence in ways both obvious and subtle. Her early hardships taught her resilience and compassion that later enabled her to direct organizations with genuine care for the people she served. When suicide seemed her only option, her surrender to Jesus became the pivot point that reframed every previous pain as purposeful. Her subsequent marriage to a devoted Christian partner and their shared pastoral ministry have allowed her to spend decades serving others and pointing them toward eternity. Her candid reflections reveal a woman who has learned to see God's fingerprints on every chapter.
"His Perfect Timing" explores themes of divine providence, redemption, and the courage required to trust when circumstances seem impossible. Readers will discover how trauma need not define destiny, how faith transforms suffering into wisdom, and how God's timing, though often mysterious in the moment, proves flawlessly perfect in hindsight. Dideon's earnest desire is that her testimony will encourage others to recognize and celebrate God's orchestration in their own lives, fostering deeper anticipation for the Lord's return and inspiring renewed commitment to sharing faith with a world that desperately needs to hear it.
"My hope is that readers will find encouragement and inspiration as they consider how God's perfect timing is being reflected in their own lives," said Dideon.
Published by Covenant Books, Merilee Dideon's spiritually rich work offers profound insight into how suffering can become a gateway to faith and purpose. Her intimate testimony reminds us that no circumstance falls outside God's awareness or care.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "His Perfect Timing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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