Recent Release, "Health and Economics for Men," from Covenant Books Author Marcel Sales, Offers Practical Guidance on Spirituality, Nutrition, Fitness, and Rest
Rockford, MI, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marcel Sales has completed a new book addressing the interconnected dimensions of masculine wellness. Drawing from his own experiences navigating health and financial matters, Sales presents a framework for understanding how spirituality, diet, exercise, sleep, and related topics shape overall well-being. The work examines these elements not in isolation, but as interdependent aspects of a man's journey toward genuine vitality and purpose.
The author brings considerable perspective to his subject matter. A Grand Rapids, Michigan resident for forty-four years, Sales has built a life grounded in family, education, and professional accomplishment. He holds degrees from Grand Rapids Christian High School and Hope College in Holland, Michigan, worked two decades in the Kent County schools, and co-owns a cleaning business. His background is further distinguished by his heritage—Sales is the son of Dr. Gilbert Sales, who served as physician to Apollo astronauts, and Dr. Cheryl Sales, an orthopedic surgeon. Alongside his wife, Maria, of twenty-four years and their four children—Sophie, Ruby, Jasmine, and Manuel—Sales has cultivated a life that reflects the balanced principles he explores in his writing.
"Health and Economics for Men" investigates how the major domains of human flourishing interconnect and influence one another. Readers will discover enlightening perspectives on spirituality's role in physical wellness, the economics of sustainable health practices, and how sleep, nutrition, and exercise function as pillars of enduring vitality. The stakes are personal and consequential: understanding these connections enables men to make informed decisions that ripple across every area of their lives, from family relationships to professional success.
"This book represents my earnest attempt to share what I've learned," said Sales. "Health and economic stability aren't separate pursuits; they're deeply woven together and recognizing that truth has transformed how I approach both."
Published by Covenant Books, Marcel Sales's insightful work equips readers with a holistic understanding of masculine wellness. The book serves as both a reflective exploration and a practical resource for men seeking greater alignment between their physical, spiritual, and financial lives.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Health and Economics for Men" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings considerable perspective to his subject matter. A Grand Rapids, Michigan resident for forty-four years, Sales has built a life grounded in family, education, and professional accomplishment. He holds degrees from Grand Rapids Christian High School and Hope College in Holland, Michigan, worked two decades in the Kent County schools, and co-owns a cleaning business. His background is further distinguished by his heritage—Sales is the son of Dr. Gilbert Sales, who served as physician to Apollo astronauts, and Dr. Cheryl Sales, an orthopedic surgeon. Alongside his wife, Maria, of twenty-four years and their four children—Sophie, Ruby, Jasmine, and Manuel—Sales has cultivated a life that reflects the balanced principles he explores in his writing.
"Health and Economics for Men" investigates how the major domains of human flourishing interconnect and influence one another. Readers will discover enlightening perspectives on spirituality's role in physical wellness, the economics of sustainable health practices, and how sleep, nutrition, and exercise function as pillars of enduring vitality. The stakes are personal and consequential: understanding these connections enables men to make informed decisions that ripple across every area of their lives, from family relationships to professional success.
"This book represents my earnest attempt to share what I've learned," said Sales. "Health and economic stability aren't separate pursuits; they're deeply woven together and recognizing that truth has transformed how I approach both."
Published by Covenant Books, Marcel Sales's insightful work equips readers with a holistic understanding of masculine wellness. The book serves as both a reflective exploration and a practical resource for men seeking greater alignment between their physical, spiritual, and financial lives.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Health and Economics for Men" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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