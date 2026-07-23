Eleanor at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- For two weeks only - She was called the heart of the presidency. Here, she speaks for herself.
While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D.C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a one-woman play.
David Ellenstein directs Kandis Chappell* in Eleanor. The design team includes Michael Wogulis (Set Design) Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound & Projection Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Eleanor returns for 2 weeks only- August 27-September 6, 2026. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: $88. Call 858-481-1055, visit our website to purchase tickets.
While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D.C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a one-woman play.
David Ellenstein directs Kandis Chappell* in Eleanor. The design team includes Michael Wogulis (Set Design) Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound & Projection Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Eleanor returns for 2 weeks only- August 27-September 6, 2026. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: $88. Call 858-481-1055, visit our website to purchase tickets.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
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