Recent Release, "Let's Talk to God," from Covenant Books Author Joshua Offermann, Introduces Children to Prayer's Power Through Tender Rhyme and Beautiful Illustration
Lexington, SC, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joshua Offermann has completed a new book, "Let's Talk to God," designed as a bedtime companion that transcends typical storytelling. Rather than simply entertaining young readers before sleep, this carefully crafted work establishes a foundation for lifelong spiritual practice. Drawing from the ACTS model embraced by churches nationwide, the narrative guides children through adoration, confession, thanksgiving, and supplication; four essential dimensions of prayer that nurture a deepening relationship with God.
The author brings authentic inspiration to these pages, drawn from his daily life in Lexington, South Carolina, where he resides with his wife and their twin sons. Joshua's passion for storytelling stems from genuine conversations with his own children, those unfiltered moments of curiosity and wonder that reveal the divine nature children naturally possess. His deep reverence for faith shines through every word, creating narratives that honor both the playful spirit of childhood and the sacred mysteries of spiritual growth. When not writing, Joshua dedicates himself to his family and local church community, consistently seeking ways to illuminate God's love through his work.
"Let's Talk to God" unfolds across pages rich with reflection and gratitude, inviting young hearts to experience prayer as a natural, joyful conversation with their Creator. Each carefully constructed verse encourages children to pause, contemplate their blessings, acknowledge their struggles, and voice their hopes before God. Readers will discover that prayer is neither complicated nor distant: it is an intimate dialogue available to them every single day. This enchanting book plants seeds of faith that will flourish throughout childhood and beyond, transforming bedtime into a sanctuary where connection with God becomes second nature.
"My greatest desire through this book is to help families discover that talking to God can be as natural and beautiful as breathing," said Offermann. "I want children to understand that prayer is simply honest conversation with someone who loves them completely, and I hope these pages become a cherished tradition in homes everywhere."
Published by Covenant Books, Joshua Offermann's delightful work equips parents with a meaningful resource for nurturing their children's spiritual lives. This charming book transforms ordinary evenings into extraordinary moments of faith and connection.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Let's Talk to God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings authentic inspiration to these pages, drawn from his daily life in Lexington, South Carolina, where he resides with his wife and their twin sons. Joshua's passion for storytelling stems from genuine conversations with his own children, those unfiltered moments of curiosity and wonder that reveal the divine nature children naturally possess. His deep reverence for faith shines through every word, creating narratives that honor both the playful spirit of childhood and the sacred mysteries of spiritual growth. When not writing, Joshua dedicates himself to his family and local church community, consistently seeking ways to illuminate God's love through his work.
"Let's Talk to God" unfolds across pages rich with reflection and gratitude, inviting young hearts to experience prayer as a natural, joyful conversation with their Creator. Each carefully constructed verse encourages children to pause, contemplate their blessings, acknowledge their struggles, and voice their hopes before God. Readers will discover that prayer is neither complicated nor distant: it is an intimate dialogue available to them every single day. This enchanting book plants seeds of faith that will flourish throughout childhood and beyond, transforming bedtime into a sanctuary where connection with God becomes second nature.
"My greatest desire through this book is to help families discover that talking to God can be as natural and beautiful as breathing," said Offermann. "I want children to understand that prayer is simply honest conversation with someone who loves them completely, and I hope these pages become a cherished tradition in homes everywhere."
Published by Covenant Books, Joshua Offermann's delightful work equips parents with a meaningful resource for nurturing their children's spiritual lives. This charming book transforms ordinary evenings into extraordinary moments of faith and connection.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Let's Talk to God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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