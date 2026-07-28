Recent Release, "Thirty-One-Day Woman's Devotional," from Covenant Books Author Sambriana Curtis-Ellington, Offers Women Transformative Daily Reminders of God's Love
Lakeworth, FL, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sambriana Curtis-Ellington has completed a new book, "Thirty-One-Day Woman's Devotional: A Daily Reminder," designed for women navigating the relentless pace of modern life. In the midst of demanding schedules and overwhelming routines, it is easy to lose sight of one's spiritual foundation. This thoughtful devotional serves as a beacon, calling readers back to the essential truth that they are cherished, remembered, and loved beyond measure by the Creator. Each day's reflection offers a gentle prompt to reconnect with faith and rediscover the promises that sustain the soul.
A registered nurse with a master's degree in management and leadership, Curtis-Ellington brings both professional expertise and authentic spiritual conviction to her writing. She accepted Jesus as her Savior at fifteen, and though her path included seasons of wandering, she maintained an honest, conversational relationship with God throughout. She understands firsthand the tension between faith and the demands of daily life, and she writes from a place of genuine compassion for women facing similar struggles. Her unique perspective—one shaped by personal experience, professional responsibility, and deepening faith—infuses this devotional with credibility and warmth.
"Thirty-One-Day Woman's Devotional" by Sambriana Curtis-Ellington explores the profound impact of intentional spiritual practice. Readers will discover that establishing a consistent devotional habit, even one that spans just thirty-one days, can reshape perspective and nurture a lifestyle rooted in God's presence. The stakes are high: without these daily reminders, women risk drifting further from their source of strength and hope. What readers will ultimately find within these pages is permission to be fully known and fully loved, along with practical encouragement to build a sustainable rhythm of quiet time with God that sustains them through life's complexities.
"My deepest hope is that women reading this devotional will recognize their own worth in God's eyes and find the courage to return to Him, day after day, no matter what circumstances surround them," said author Sambriana Curtis-Ellington.
Published by Covenant Books, Sambriana Curtis-Ellington's faith-filled work equips women with daily spiritual nourishment and rekindles assurance of divine love. Readers will find themselves better equipped to face life's demands with renewed purpose and confidence in God's faithfulness.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Thirty-One-Day Woman's Devotional" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A registered nurse with a master's degree in management and leadership, Curtis-Ellington brings both professional expertise and authentic spiritual conviction to her writing. She accepted Jesus as her Savior at fifteen, and though her path included seasons of wandering, she maintained an honest, conversational relationship with God throughout. She understands firsthand the tension between faith and the demands of daily life, and she writes from a place of genuine compassion for women facing similar struggles. Her unique perspective—one shaped by personal experience, professional responsibility, and deepening faith—infuses this devotional with credibility and warmth.
"Thirty-One-Day Woman's Devotional" by Sambriana Curtis-Ellington explores the profound impact of intentional spiritual practice. Readers will discover that establishing a consistent devotional habit, even one that spans just thirty-one days, can reshape perspective and nurture a lifestyle rooted in God's presence. The stakes are high: without these daily reminders, women risk drifting further from their source of strength and hope. What readers will ultimately find within these pages is permission to be fully known and fully loved, along with practical encouragement to build a sustainable rhythm of quiet time with God that sustains them through life's complexities.
"My deepest hope is that women reading this devotional will recognize their own worth in God's eyes and find the courage to return to Him, day after day, no matter what circumstances surround them," said author Sambriana Curtis-Ellington.
Published by Covenant Books, Sambriana Curtis-Ellington's faith-filled work equips women with daily spiritual nourishment and rekindles assurance of divine love. Readers will find themselves better equipped to face life's demands with renewed purpose and confidence in God's faithfulness.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Thirty-One-Day Woman's Devotional" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories