Recent Release, "Secrets from the Garden of Eden," from Covenant Books Author Curtis Longstreet, Explores God's Blueprint for Creation and Eternal Life in Genesis
Detroit, MI, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Curtis Longstreet has completed a new book, "Secrets from the Garden of Eden: God's Blueprint for Eternal Life," which draws directly from the first three chapters of Genesis to uncover God's original design for mankind and creation. Within these sacred pages lies the root purpose of transformative principles—partnership, vision, provision, Sabbath rest, the divine blessing, and the seedtime harvest process—along with the profound concepts of visitation and calling. The book reveals the first contract ever made and the first blueprint ever given, while explaining in detail the principle of dominion that governs all creation.
Curtis Longstreet currently serves as a pastor in Southfield, Michigan, bringing decades of spiritual insight to his work. Born and raised in Detroit, he was educated in the public school system before joining the United States Marine Corps, where he gained the blessed privilege of praying with many groups. These experiences profoundly shaped the theological depth and practical wisdom woven throughout his new book, giving him unique perspective on God's eternal purposes.
In "Secrets from the Garden of Eden," readers will discover how God took the substance called life and breathed it into dust, creating a living soul capable of intelligent conversation with the Divine. Longstreet reveals how many believers suffer needlessly because they have accepted substitutes for this authentic power. Through biblical exploration and illuminating insights, this work demonstrates how the river of life flowing from God's throne empowers all creation and indwells every born-again believer in Jesus Christ. Readers will learn how to release and experience the abundance that Christ promised: "I am come that they might have life and have it more abundantly."
"This book will open up new insights that are biblically proven and will release the power of eternal life into the lives of believers who have been searching for something more," said Longstreet.
Published by Covenant Books, Curtis Longstreet's revelatory work equips readers with biblically grounded understanding of God's eternal purposes. This exploration transforms how believers perceive their relationship with the Divine and their access to heavenly power.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Secrets from the Garden of Eden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Curtis Longstreet currently serves as a pastor in Southfield, Michigan, bringing decades of spiritual insight to his work. Born and raised in Detroit, he was educated in the public school system before joining the United States Marine Corps, where he gained the blessed privilege of praying with many groups. These experiences profoundly shaped the theological depth and practical wisdom woven throughout his new book, giving him unique perspective on God's eternal purposes.
In "Secrets from the Garden of Eden," readers will discover how God took the substance called life and breathed it into dust, creating a living soul capable of intelligent conversation with the Divine. Longstreet reveals how many believers suffer needlessly because they have accepted substitutes for this authentic power. Through biblical exploration and illuminating insights, this work demonstrates how the river of life flowing from God's throne empowers all creation and indwells every born-again believer in Jesus Christ. Readers will learn how to release and experience the abundance that Christ promised: "I am come that they might have life and have it more abundantly."
"This book will open up new insights that are biblically proven and will release the power of eternal life into the lives of believers who have been searching for something more," said Longstreet.
Published by Covenant Books, Curtis Longstreet's revelatory work equips readers with biblically grounded understanding of God's eternal purposes. This exploration transforms how believers perceive their relationship with the Divine and their access to heavenly power.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Secrets from the Garden of Eden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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