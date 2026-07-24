The Fintech Accord Rallies Behind CLARITY Act at Wall Street Hearing

Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord and its industry alliance partners highlighted momentum behind the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). Featuring commentary from leaders Dobbin Prezzano and H. West Richards, the release details direct engagement with Committee leadership and reinforces the Accord’s role uniting market leaders and policymakers to advance clear digital asset rules.