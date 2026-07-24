The Fintech Accord Rallies Behind CLARITY Act at Wall Street Hearing
Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord and its industry alliance partners highlighted momentum behind the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). Featuring commentary from leaders Dobbin Prezzano and H. West Richards, the release details direct engagement with Committee leadership and reinforces the Accord’s role uniting market leaders and policymakers to advance clear digital asset rules.
Atlanta, GA, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Fintech Accord and Industry Alliance Partners Highlight Momentum on CLARITY Act Following Congressional Hearing at Federal Hall
Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord, in coordination with its broad industry alliance partners, is highlighting the critical momentum behind the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act (H.R. 3633) as it moves through the Senate.
Marking the one-year anniversary of the bill’s bipartisan passage in the House, the hearing on Wall Street underscored that clear federal rules are vital to keeping capital, technology, and talent in the United States—a priority detailed in the House Financial Services Committee's official release. Building upon the foundational framework created by the GENIUS Act for payment stablecoins, the CLARITY Act provides the essential market structure rulebook for U.S. digital assets.
"As highlighted by Chairman Bryan Steil and Full Committee Chairman French Hill on Wall Street, replacing 'regulation by enforcement' with predictable rules of the road is vital to preserving American financial leadership," said Dobbin Prezzano, Founder and Partner of The Fintech Accord and Stablecoin Institute. "The Fintech Accord serves as the central convener uniting market leaders and policymakers—ensuring industry expertise directly informs a workable, institutional-grade framework that drives American innovation forward.”
"The hearing at Federal Hall underscored a simple reality: regulatory clarity is no longer just a policy objective—it's an economic imperative," added H. West Richards, Co-Founder of The Fintech Accord and Stablecoin Institute. "The United States has an extraordinary opportunity to lead the next generation of financial innovation, but doing so requires clear rules and constructive collaboration between innovators, regulators, and lawmakers.”
During the proceedings, leadership from The Fintech Accord engaged in direct dialogue on site with Full Committee Chairman French Hill, Subcommittee Chairman Bryan Steil, and Committee Designee David Goldfarb to discuss strategic alignment and the path forward for digital asset market structures.
The Fintech Accord and its alliance partners look forward to partnering with Senate leadership to build on the House’s historic progress, advance this pivotal legislation, and secure long-term U.S. competitiveness, consumer protection, and market stability.
About The Fintech Accord
The Fintech Accord serves as a primary industry gateway and global policy advocate for leading financial technology enterprises, payment processors, and digital asset innovators. Operating across primary hubs in Washington, D.C. and London, with an expanding European Union footprint opening in Brussels later this year, the Accord leads private-sector engagement for the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future. In close coordination with the U.S. Treasury, HM Treasury, and the White House, The Fintech Accord serves as the primary industry convener shaping bilateral regulatory harmonization, digital asset market structures, and cross-border innovation from a U.S. fintech perspective.
Media Contact:
Mirabella Brody, Marketing Director
mirabella@thefintechaccord.com
General Inquiries & Web:
info@thefintechaccord.com
www.thefintechaccord.com
Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord, in coordination with its broad industry alliance partners, is highlighting the critical momentum behind the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act (H.R. 3633) as it moves through the Senate.
Marking the one-year anniversary of the bill’s bipartisan passage in the House, the hearing on Wall Street underscored that clear federal rules are vital to keeping capital, technology, and talent in the United States—a priority detailed in the House Financial Services Committee's official release. Building upon the foundational framework created by the GENIUS Act for payment stablecoins, the CLARITY Act provides the essential market structure rulebook for U.S. digital assets.
"As highlighted by Chairman Bryan Steil and Full Committee Chairman French Hill on Wall Street, replacing 'regulation by enforcement' with predictable rules of the road is vital to preserving American financial leadership," said Dobbin Prezzano, Founder and Partner of The Fintech Accord and Stablecoin Institute. "The Fintech Accord serves as the central convener uniting market leaders and policymakers—ensuring industry expertise directly informs a workable, institutional-grade framework that drives American innovation forward.”
"The hearing at Federal Hall underscored a simple reality: regulatory clarity is no longer just a policy objective—it's an economic imperative," added H. West Richards, Co-Founder of The Fintech Accord and Stablecoin Institute. "The United States has an extraordinary opportunity to lead the next generation of financial innovation, but doing so requires clear rules and constructive collaboration between innovators, regulators, and lawmakers.”
During the proceedings, leadership from The Fintech Accord engaged in direct dialogue on site with Full Committee Chairman French Hill, Subcommittee Chairman Bryan Steil, and Committee Designee David Goldfarb to discuss strategic alignment and the path forward for digital asset market structures.
The Fintech Accord and its alliance partners look forward to partnering with Senate leadership to build on the House’s historic progress, advance this pivotal legislation, and secure long-term U.S. competitiveness, consumer protection, and market stability.
About The Fintech Accord
The Fintech Accord serves as a primary industry gateway and global policy advocate for leading financial technology enterprises, payment processors, and digital asset innovators. Operating across primary hubs in Washington, D.C. and London, with an expanding European Union footprint opening in Brussels later this year, the Accord leads private-sector engagement for the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future. In close coordination with the U.S. Treasury, HM Treasury, and the White House, The Fintech Accord serves as the primary industry convener shaping bilateral regulatory harmonization, digital asset market structures, and cross-border innovation from a U.S. fintech perspective.
Media Contact:
Mirabella Brody, Marketing Director
mirabella@thefintechaccord.com
General Inquiries & Web:
info@thefintechaccord.com
www.thefintechaccord.com
Contact
The Fintech AccordContact
Mirabella Brody
404-822-6788
www.thefintechaccord.com
info@thefintechaccord.com
Mirabella Brody
404-822-6788
www.thefintechaccord.com
info@thefintechaccord.com
Multimedia
House Financial Services Congressional Subcommittee on Digital Assets and Financial Technology
The U.S. House Financial Services Subcommittee held a NYC Wall Street Congressional field hearing on "Building the Future of Finance." The session aimed to pressure the Senate to pass the stalled Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act before the August recess.
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