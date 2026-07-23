Vanessa Ciprianni Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
West Palm Beach, FL, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vanessa Ciprianni of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the beauty industry. Ciprianni will be included in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Vanessa Ciprianni
Vanessa Ciprianni is the owner of Blowtox, LLC, a luxury beauty salon offering customized consultations, full-service haircare and styling services, and expert makeup artistry. Located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Blowtox was created for women who want elevated beauty in a luxurious, welcoming atmosphere where glamour meets effortless sophistication.
For Ciprianni and her team, beauty is more than hair. It is confidence, self-respect, and how a woman feels when she walks into a room. What began as a signature blowout destination has evolved into a full-service beauty collective offering expert hair color, precision cuts, premium extensions, smoothing treatments, makeup artistry, bridal beauty, and transformative salon experiences designed to help every client look and feel extraordinary. The salon offers services for weddings, proms, photoshoots, nights out, important meetings, vacations, and similar events. Blowtox also offers party packages for birthdays, girls’ night out, bridal parties, and, most recently, couples.
“I created Blowtox to be more than a salon. I wanted to build a place where women feel confident, beautiful, and cared for. This recognition inspires me to continue creating experiences that empower women and help them look and feel extraordinary,” said Ciprianni.
She has also curated a range of high-performance professional products designed to support healthy, radiant hair while delivering exceptional results. From luxury product lines and customized consultations to signature styling techniques and attentive service, every detail at Blowtox is designed to create a relaxing, upscale experience.
A leader in the industry, Ciprianni is redefining luxury beauty experiences by combining high-touch service, customized consultations, and confidence-building transformations in an upscale environment designed for modern women.
For more information, visit Blowtox.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Vanessa Ciprianni
Vanessa Ciprianni is the owner of Blowtox, LLC, a luxury beauty salon offering customized consultations, full-service haircare and styling services, and expert makeup artistry. Located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Blowtox was created for women who want elevated beauty in a luxurious, welcoming atmosphere where glamour meets effortless sophistication.
For Ciprianni and her team, beauty is more than hair. It is confidence, self-respect, and how a woman feels when she walks into a room. What began as a signature blowout destination has evolved into a full-service beauty collective offering expert hair color, precision cuts, premium extensions, smoothing treatments, makeup artistry, bridal beauty, and transformative salon experiences designed to help every client look and feel extraordinary. The salon offers services for weddings, proms, photoshoots, nights out, important meetings, vacations, and similar events. Blowtox also offers party packages for birthdays, girls’ night out, bridal parties, and, most recently, couples.
“I created Blowtox to be more than a salon. I wanted to build a place where women feel confident, beautiful, and cared for. This recognition inspires me to continue creating experiences that empower women and help them look and feel extraordinary,” said Ciprianni.
She has also curated a range of high-performance professional products designed to support healthy, radiant hair while delivering exceptional results. From luxury product lines and customized consultations to signature styling techniques and attentive service, every detail at Blowtox is designed to create a relaxing, upscale experience.
A leader in the industry, Ciprianni is redefining luxury beauty experiences by combining high-touch service, customized consultations, and confidence-building transformations in an upscale environment designed for modern women.
For more information, visit Blowtox.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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