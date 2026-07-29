Recent Release, "Love Restored," from Page Publishing Author Paula Lilly Barton, Follows a Courageous Woman Choosing Faith and Resilience to Rebuild After Devastation
Lewisburg, WV, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paula Lilly Barton has completed a new book, "Love Restored," which tells the transformative story of Ashley Martin, a resilient woman in her thirties confronting complete upheaval in her life. Rather than surrendering to despair, Ashley makes the bold decision to venture forward into uncharted territory, placing her trust in God's plan for her future. The narrative chronicles her journey as she navigates the challenges that lie before her, ultimately discovering a path toward love and profound fulfillment beyond anything she once imagined possible.
Barton's writing journey spans decades, beginning during her formative years in high school and college. With encouragement from her father, she finally completed "Love Restored" shortly before his passing, a poignant reminder of the personal significance this work carries. Now a full-time writer, Mrs. Barton resides in southern West Virginia with her husband, where she continues to craft stories grounded in faith and emotional authenticity.
In "Love Restored," readers will discover themes of spiritual trust, personal resilience, and the transformative power of unwavering belief. As Ashley faces successive trials, her courage becomes her compass while her faith illuminates the darkness. The stakes are intensely personal—nothing less than her ability to reclaim happiness and build a meaningful life. Through her journey, readers witness how devastation need not define destiny, and how surrendering to divine providence can lead to blessings beyond measure.
"I wanted to create a story that would inspire readers to trust in God's plan, even when their circumstances seem hopeless," said author Paula Lilly Barton. "Ashley's journey reflects the strength we all possess when we choose faith over fear, and I hope her story will uplift those facing their own difficult seasons."
Published by Page Publishing, Paula Lilly Barton's stirring work offers readers a beacon of hope during challenging times. This compelling narrative demonstrates that faith and determination can transform even the darkest chapters into stories of redemption and joy.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Love Restored" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Barton's writing journey spans decades, beginning during her formative years in high school and college. With encouragement from her father, she finally completed "Love Restored" shortly before his passing, a poignant reminder of the personal significance this work carries. Now a full-time writer, Mrs. Barton resides in southern West Virginia with her husband, where she continues to craft stories grounded in faith and emotional authenticity.
In "Love Restored," readers will discover themes of spiritual trust, personal resilience, and the transformative power of unwavering belief. As Ashley faces successive trials, her courage becomes her compass while her faith illuminates the darkness. The stakes are intensely personal—nothing less than her ability to reclaim happiness and build a meaningful life. Through her journey, readers witness how devastation need not define destiny, and how surrendering to divine providence can lead to blessings beyond measure.
"I wanted to create a story that would inspire readers to trust in God's plan, even when their circumstances seem hopeless," said author Paula Lilly Barton. "Ashley's journey reflects the strength we all possess when we choose faith over fear, and I hope her story will uplift those facing their own difficult seasons."
Published by Page Publishing, Paula Lilly Barton's stirring work offers readers a beacon of hope during challenging times. This compelling narrative demonstrates that faith and determination can transform even the darkest chapters into stories of redemption and joy.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Love Restored" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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