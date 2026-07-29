Recent Release, "Desire," from Page Publishing Author Kayla McCoy, is a Psychological Horror Novel Blurring the Line Between Nightmare and Reality
Olive Branch, MS, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kayla McCoy has completed her debut novel, "Desire": The Hellbound Series, a gripping exploration of a young woman whose carefully constructed life shatters on her eighteenth birthday. Lyra Eous has spent years masking her true nature, plagued by vivid dreams and whispered warnings from shadowy presences. When the boundary between her internal torment and external reality collapses, she finds herself pulled into a surreal realm where nothing remains stable and every decision demands a devastating cost. In this twisted landscape, time fractures, truths mutate, and the people closest to her may be nothing more than illusions crafted to deceive.
As a healthcare professional based in Memphis, Tennessee, McCoy brings authentic emotional depth and empathetic insight to her storytelling. Her background in caring for others infuses her narrative with a profound understanding of human vulnerability and psychological complexity. This is her first published work, yet it reads with the maturity and confidence of a seasoned writer who has something vital to say about trauma, identity, and the human capacity to endure impossible circumstances.
"Desire" explores the harrowing journey Lyra must undertake as she navigates a psychological labyrinth where trauma intertwines with desire and reality becomes negotiable. Readers will discover a narrative that refuses to offer easy comfort, instead demanding engagement with profound questions about consciousness, trust, and the price of truth. The novel combines elements of supernatural suspense with raw emotional authenticity, creating an enthralling experience that lingers long after the final page.
"I wanted to write something that doesn't shy away from darkness or complexity," said author Kayla McCoy. "Desire is my attempt to create a story that respects readers' intelligence and emotional resilience, offering them a companion through the shadows rather than a guide back to safety."
Published by Page Publishing, Kayla McCoy's haunting work offers readers an unflinching examination of how trauma shapes identity and how desire can both save and destroy us. This debut announces a bold new voice in contemporary psychological fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this darkly addictive work can purchase "Desire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a healthcare professional based in Memphis, Tennessee, McCoy brings authentic emotional depth and empathetic insight to her storytelling. Her background in caring for others infuses her narrative with a profound understanding of human vulnerability and psychological complexity. This is her first published work, yet it reads with the maturity and confidence of a seasoned writer who has something vital to say about trauma, identity, and the human capacity to endure impossible circumstances.
"Desire" explores the harrowing journey Lyra must undertake as she navigates a psychological labyrinth where trauma intertwines with desire and reality becomes negotiable. Readers will discover a narrative that refuses to offer easy comfort, instead demanding engagement with profound questions about consciousness, trust, and the price of truth. The novel combines elements of supernatural suspense with raw emotional authenticity, creating an enthralling experience that lingers long after the final page.
"I wanted to write something that doesn't shy away from darkness or complexity," said author Kayla McCoy. "Desire is my attempt to create a story that respects readers' intelligence and emotional resilience, offering them a companion through the shadows rather than a guide back to safety."
Published by Page Publishing, Kayla McCoy's haunting work offers readers an unflinching examination of how trauma shapes identity and how desire can both save and destroy us. This debut announces a bold new voice in contemporary psychological fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this darkly addictive work can purchase "Desire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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