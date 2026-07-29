Recent Release, "Bipolar Express," from Page Publishing Author Sheri Sterling, Offers a Raw Account of Surviving Mental Illness and Reclaiming Life
Drasco, AR, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sheri Sterling has completed a new book, "Bipolar Express: Overcoming the Train Wreck," a harrowing yet hopeful memoir that traces her journey through bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, and complex post-traumatic stress disorder. Rather than offering sanitized platitudes, Sterling leads with brutal honesty and lived experience, examining the wreckage of survival mode and the demanding path toward healing. This is not a polished narrative—it is a candid testimony to what it means to exist in the chaos of untreated mental illness and to find solid ground again.
Sterling's background as someone who has navigated these conditions with courage and persistence infuses every page with authenticity. She writes from the trenches of her own experience, never distancing herself from the reader or pretending that recovery is simple. Her willingness to expose shame, fear, and the darkest moments of her struggle creates an immediate connection with those who have faced similar battles. This is a author who understands the cost of mental health crises and refuses to hide behind comfortable narratives.
"Bipolar Express" delves into the specific, unfiltered reality of living with multiple diagnoses and the intricate work required to overcome them. Readers will discover not only Sterling's personal story but also a testament to the possibility of transformation when someone commits to genuine recovery. For anyone struggling with mental health or supporting a loved one through crisis, this book illuminates the path from despair to resilience, proving that even the deepest train wrecks can be survived and transcended.
From the author, "Writing this book has been part of my own healing journey, and I hope it becomes part of the healing journey for others who feel alone in their struggle."
Published by Page Publishing, Sheri Sterling's unflinching work offers profound solace and perspective to those navigating mental health crises. Readers will find themselves reflected in these pages and empowered to pursue their own recovery.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Bipolar Express" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Sterling's background as someone who has navigated these conditions with courage and persistence infuses every page with authenticity. She writes from the trenches of her own experience, never distancing herself from the reader or pretending that recovery is simple. Her willingness to expose shame, fear, and the darkest moments of her struggle creates an immediate connection with those who have faced similar battles. This is a author who understands the cost of mental health crises and refuses to hide behind comfortable narratives.
"Bipolar Express" delves into the specific, unfiltered reality of living with multiple diagnoses and the intricate work required to overcome them. Readers will discover not only Sterling's personal story but also a testament to the possibility of transformation when someone commits to genuine recovery. For anyone struggling with mental health or supporting a loved one through crisis, this book illuminates the path from despair to resilience, proving that even the deepest train wrecks can be survived and transcended.
From the author, "Writing this book has been part of my own healing journey, and I hope it becomes part of the healing journey for others who feel alone in their struggle."
Published by Page Publishing, Sheri Sterling's unflinching work offers profound solace and perspective to those navigating mental health crises. Readers will find themselves reflected in these pages and empowered to pursue their own recovery.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Bipolar Express" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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