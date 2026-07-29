Author Vivi Tran’s New Book, "Where the Leaves Fall," Follows a Young Vietnamese Woman’s Journey to America as Her Life Becomes Intertwined with a US Soldier

Recent release “Where the Leaves Fall” from Page Publishing author Vivi Tran is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Kate, a young Vietnamese woman who moves to the US in 1975 and becomes involved with a Vietnam veteran named Tim. Despite Kate’s love, Tim is consumed by the horrors he witnessed in the war, and she is forced to grapple with the devastating aftermath of his trauma.