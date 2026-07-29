Author Vivi Tran’s New Book, "Where the Leaves Fall," Follows a Young Vietnamese Woman’s Journey to America as Her Life Becomes Intertwined with a US Soldier
Recent release “Where the Leaves Fall” from Page Publishing author Vivi Tran is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Kate, a young Vietnamese woman who moves to the US in 1975 and becomes involved with a Vietnam veteran named Tim. Despite Kate’s love, Tim is consumed by the horrors he witnessed in the war, and she is forced to grapple with the devastating aftermath of his trauma.
Surprise, AZ, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vivi Tran, a native of Vietnam who came to the US in her early twenties, has completed her new book, “Where the Leaves Fall”: a stirring novel that follows a young Vietnamese woman’s journey to America and her blossoming love with a US veteran.
“This is the story of Kate’s journey from Vietnam to the US in 1975,” writes Vivi. “Her life became intertwined with a US soldier, a man deeply marked by the Vietnam War’s atrocities. The war swallowed his cherished possessions and memories, leaving him haunted by the aftermath. His wife’s love, though profound, could not save him.
“Twenty years later, Kate returned to Kansas at the creek where it all began, to scatter Tim’s ashes, where the leaves once fell upon them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Vivi Tran’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Kate’s journey to America, and the triumphs and struggles she faces along the way. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Where the Leaves Fall” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Where the Leaves Fall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“This is the story of Kate’s journey from Vietnam to the US in 1975,” writes Vivi. “Her life became intertwined with a US soldier, a man deeply marked by the Vietnam War’s atrocities. The war swallowed his cherished possessions and memories, leaving him haunted by the aftermath. His wife’s love, though profound, could not save him.
“Twenty years later, Kate returned to Kansas at the creek where it all began, to scatter Tim’s ashes, where the leaves once fell upon them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Vivi Tran’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Kate’s journey to America, and the triumphs and struggles she faces along the way. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Where the Leaves Fall” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Where the Leaves Fall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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