Recent Release "Mac": Cheesiest Book Ever from Page Publishing Author K. Dornbusch Invites Young Readers on a Delightful Culinary Adventure of Laughter
St. Paul, MN, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- K. Dornbusch has completed a new book, "Mac": Cheesiest Book Ever, an enchanting tale that follows three unforgettable characters—Mac, sweet Louise, and the memorable pup Roni—as they embark on a marvelous recipe journey through the world of macaroni and cheese. This whimsical story transforms a beloved comfort food into the backdrop for discovery, imagination, and pure joy. With each turn of the page, children will find themselves drawn into a world where culinary exploration becomes an adventure worth treasuring.
K. Dornbusch is an American author who adores children and understands that the most precious gifts we can give young readers are moments of genuine happiness and laughter. Her passion for creating stories that fill childhood days with giggles and warmth shines through every word. She believes that simple moments are what children and those around them will cherish for years to come.
In "Mac": Cheesiest Book Ever, K. Dornbusch explores the magic of everyday moments, demonstrating how the simplest things can create lasting memories. Young readers will discover that joy often comes from the most unexpected places, and that time spent with cherished friends and family, real or fictional, becomes the foundation of a happy childhood. The stakes are wonderfully low in this gentle tale, yet the emotional rewards are boundless.
"My goal in writing 'Mac': Cheesiest Book Ever was to create a story that would spark giggles and create those irreplaceable moments of pure delight that families share together," said Dornbusch. "I hope every child who reads this book finds themselves smiling, laughing, and eager to share the adventure with those they love most."
Published by Page Publishing, K. Dornbusch's heartwarming work offers young readers an uplifting escape into imagination and fun. This charming story will become a treasured addition to any child's library and a book families will return to again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Mac": Cheesiest Book Ever at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
K. Dornbusch is an American author who adores children and understands that the most precious gifts we can give young readers are moments of genuine happiness and laughter. Her passion for creating stories that fill childhood days with giggles and warmth shines through every word. She believes that simple moments are what children and those around them will cherish for years to come.
In "Mac": Cheesiest Book Ever, K. Dornbusch explores the magic of everyday moments, demonstrating how the simplest things can create lasting memories. Young readers will discover that joy often comes from the most unexpected places, and that time spent with cherished friends and family, real or fictional, becomes the foundation of a happy childhood. The stakes are wonderfully low in this gentle tale, yet the emotional rewards are boundless.
"My goal in writing 'Mac': Cheesiest Book Ever was to create a story that would spark giggles and create those irreplaceable moments of pure delight that families share together," said Dornbusch. "I hope every child who reads this book finds themselves smiling, laughing, and eager to share the adventure with those they love most."
Published by Page Publishing, K. Dornbusch's heartwarming work offers young readers an uplifting escape into imagination and fun. This charming story will become a treasured addition to any child's library and a book families will return to again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Mac": Cheesiest Book Ever at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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