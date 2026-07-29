Recent Release, "Footsteps on the Bridge," from Page Publishing Author Robert Aukerman, Offers Poetic Reflections on Life's Defining Moments and Spiritual Growth
Centennial, CO, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Aukerman has completed a new book, "Footsteps on the Bridge," a contemplative collection of verse that traces the profound influences shaping our existence. Through carefully crafted poems, Aukerman examines the ideas, visions, actions, and relationships that form the foundation of our journey through life, offering guidance for those seeking to understand their path forward and prepare themselves for eternity.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1939, Aukerman brings decades of wisdom to his writing. His professional background in social work and human services, combined with over fifty-five years of residence in Colorado, has cultivated a deep understanding of human nature and spiritual growth. This second collection of poetry represents the culmination of his reflective practice and commitment to exploring life's most essential questions.
"Footsteps on the Bridge" delves into the transformative power of lived experience and spiritual awareness. Readers will discover how following these metaphorical footsteps—honoring the relationships, choices, and insights that define us—can lead to meaningful completion of life's journey. The work challenges us to examine what truly shapes our souls and prepares us for the unknown terrain ahead.
"Poetry has always been my way of making sense of the human experience," said Aukerman. "Through these verses, I hope readers will recognize their own footsteps and understand that life's journey, when walked with intention and awareness, becomes a bridge to something greater."
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Aukerman's illuminating work offers readers a profound meditation on existence, meaning, and spiritual preparedness. This collection serves as both personal reflection and universal guide for those navigating life's most significant passages.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Footsteps on the Bridge" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1939, Aukerman brings decades of wisdom to his writing. His professional background in social work and human services, combined with over fifty-five years of residence in Colorado, has cultivated a deep understanding of human nature and spiritual growth. This second collection of poetry represents the culmination of his reflective practice and commitment to exploring life's most essential questions.
"Footsteps on the Bridge" delves into the transformative power of lived experience and spiritual awareness. Readers will discover how following these metaphorical footsteps—honoring the relationships, choices, and insights that define us—can lead to meaningful completion of life's journey. The work challenges us to examine what truly shapes our souls and prepares us for the unknown terrain ahead.
"Poetry has always been my way of making sense of the human experience," said Aukerman. "Through these verses, I hope readers will recognize their own footsteps and understand that life's journey, when walked with intention and awareness, becomes a bridge to something greater."
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Aukerman's illuminating work offers readers a profound meditation on existence, meaning, and spiritual preparedness. This collection serves as both personal reflection and universal guide for those navigating life's most significant passages.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Footsteps on the Bridge" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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