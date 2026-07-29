Recent Release, "Walking With Pa," from Page Publishing Author John Michele, Explores an Intimate Family Legacy Through a Grandson's Treasured Memories of His Grandfather
Concord, NH, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Michele has completed a new book, "Walking With Pa," a tender family memoir that traces the extraordinary life of his grandfather Michele (known as Pa to everyone in his expansive Sicilian clan). Born on Saint Valentine's Day in 1874, Pa arrived in America carrying the weight of Old World hardship and the resilience of a man who learned to herd livestock before he learned to read. Through the author's eyes, readers encounter a figure of quiet wisdom who shaped his family's journey across two continents and two centuries, one meaningful conversation at a time.
The author draws from decades of reflection and cherished recollections, having spent formative years walking alongside his grandfather while absorbing stories of Sicily's poverty and struggles, alongside tales of building a new life in America. Michele's previous novels—Club Morocco, Promises, John Boy, Passion and Power, and Who Killed Bates—demonstrated his skill at weaving intricate narratives and exploring the human condition. Now, with this work, he shifts to nonfiction, channeling that same narrative gift into preserving a legacy that might otherwise fade from family memory. His background as a storyteller becomes a bridge between generations, honoring the kitchen-table conversations that shaped his own imagination.
"Walking With Pa" captures the emotional truth of intergenerational connection and the profound impact one person's life can have on those who follow. Readers will discover how a six-year-old's hug offered comfort to a grieving man, and how decades later, that moment reverberates through memory with the force of history itself. The stakes are deeply personal yet universal: without such remembrance, the lives of our ancestors risk disappearing entirely within three generations. This compelling account serves as both tribute and warning, inviting readers to cherish and document the stories of those who shaped their own existence.
"Writing this book has been a journey of the heart," said author John Michele. "I wanted to ensure that Pa's life would not be forgotten. In preserving his memory, I hope to inspire others to do the same with their own family histories."
Published by Page Publishing, John Michele's intimate work honors the bonds between generations and the timeless power of remembrance. This heartfelt memoir will resonate with anyone who has treasured the presence of a grandparent and understands how fleeting those precious moments truly are.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Walking With Pa" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author draws from decades of reflection and cherished recollections, having spent formative years walking alongside his grandfather while absorbing stories of Sicily's poverty and struggles, alongside tales of building a new life in America. Michele's previous novels—Club Morocco, Promises, John Boy, Passion and Power, and Who Killed Bates—demonstrated his skill at weaving intricate narratives and exploring the human condition. Now, with this work, he shifts to nonfiction, channeling that same narrative gift into preserving a legacy that might otherwise fade from family memory. His background as a storyteller becomes a bridge between generations, honoring the kitchen-table conversations that shaped his own imagination.
"Walking With Pa" captures the emotional truth of intergenerational connection and the profound impact one person's life can have on those who follow. Readers will discover how a six-year-old's hug offered comfort to a grieving man, and how decades later, that moment reverberates through memory with the force of history itself. The stakes are deeply personal yet universal: without such remembrance, the lives of our ancestors risk disappearing entirely within three generations. This compelling account serves as both tribute and warning, inviting readers to cherish and document the stories of those who shaped their own existence.
"Writing this book has been a journey of the heart," said author John Michele. "I wanted to ensure that Pa's life would not be forgotten. In preserving his memory, I hope to inspire others to do the same with their own family histories."
Published by Page Publishing, John Michele's intimate work honors the bonds between generations and the timeless power of remembrance. This heartfelt memoir will resonate with anyone who has treasured the presence of a grandparent and understands how fleeting those precious moments truly are.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Walking With Pa" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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