Recent Release, "The Knock That Never Ends," from Page Publishing Author Benjamin Widmyer, Explores How a Reckless Prank Triggers Terrifying Consequences Across a Decade
Andover, MN, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benjamin Widmyer has completed a new book, "The Knock That Never Ends," a gripping exploration of four friends whose thoughtless game of ding-dong ditch on a quiet suburban night transforms into a nightmare when they discover they've taken something from the wrong house. What begins as a moment of youthful mischief spirals into paranoia and fear as the friends are hunted through the darkness, leading to a climactic confrontation that seems to resolve everything by morning, though at tremendous cost to their friendship.
A Minnesota native who draws inspiration from his family, Widmyer has long been captivated by the unpredictability and emotional intensity found in sports, the world-building magic of Star Wars, and the character-driven humor of buddy comedies. These influences shaped his storytelling approach, weaving friendship and chaotic adventure through his narratives with authenticity and heart. His passion for exploring relationships under pressure finds its fullest expression in "The Knock That Never Ends."
Ten years after that terrifying night, the friends have built separate lives and tried to move forward, but the past refuses to stay buried. "The Knock That Never Ends" by Benjamin Widmyer reveals how strange encounters, cryptic messages, and the sensation of being watched begin to surface once more—orchestrated with disturbing precision by someone who knows exactly what happened and what was stolen. As the four are drawn back together, they must confront an unsettling question: if the man responsible is imprisoned, who is hunting them now? Readers will discover that some mysteries demand answers, and some debts cannot simply be forgotten.
"I wanted to capture that blend of friendship and danger that keeps readers on edge," said Widmyer, "exploring how a single night can fracture bonds and how the past can resurface in ways we never anticipate."
Published by Page Publishing, Benjamin Widmyer's suspenseful work offers readers a pulse-pounding journey through fear, loyalty, and the consequences of choices made in moments of weakness. This haunting narrative will linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Knock That Never Ends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A Minnesota native who draws inspiration from his family, Widmyer has long been captivated by the unpredictability and emotional intensity found in sports, the world-building magic of Star Wars, and the character-driven humor of buddy comedies. These influences shaped his storytelling approach, weaving friendship and chaotic adventure through his narratives with authenticity and heart. His passion for exploring relationships under pressure finds its fullest expression in "The Knock That Never Ends."
Ten years after that terrifying night, the friends have built separate lives and tried to move forward, but the past refuses to stay buried. "The Knock That Never Ends" by Benjamin Widmyer reveals how strange encounters, cryptic messages, and the sensation of being watched begin to surface once more—orchestrated with disturbing precision by someone who knows exactly what happened and what was stolen. As the four are drawn back together, they must confront an unsettling question: if the man responsible is imprisoned, who is hunting them now? Readers will discover that some mysteries demand answers, and some debts cannot simply be forgotten.
"I wanted to capture that blend of friendship and danger that keeps readers on edge," said Widmyer, "exploring how a single night can fracture bonds and how the past can resurface in ways we never anticipate."
Published by Page Publishing, Benjamin Widmyer's suspenseful work offers readers a pulse-pounding journey through fear, loyalty, and the consequences of choices made in moments of weakness. This haunting narrative will linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Knock That Never Ends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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