Recent Release, "Allah Willing," from Page Publishing Author Garssandra Présumey-Leblanc, Explores Faith, Forbidden Love, and Cultural Collision in Remote India
Washington D.C., DC, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Garssandra Présumey-Leblanc has completed a new book, "Allah Willing," which follows a British minister's arrival in a remote region of India in August 2010, armed with an unwavering mission to bring Christianity to a land shaped by Islamic tradition. When Reverend Christopher Smith's family joins him, their presence ignites suspicion and simmering hostility within the community, challenging his absolute convictions in unexpected ways.
Drawing from her extensive background as a global health educator and advocate with deep expertise in cross-cultural practice and equity-centered work, Présumey-Leblanc brings a nuanced understanding of cultural complexity to her narrative. Her commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices and her multilingual fluency inform the authentic portrayal of clashing worldviews and the human cost of rigid belief systems.
"Allah Willing" examines how conviction can function as both sanctuary and instrument of harm, as escalating tensions between the Reverend and a formidable local Imam fracture family bonds. Sara Jean, the minister's teenage daughter, becomes entangled in a forbidden connection that dismantles everything she understands about faith, loyalty, and devotion. Her mother, Lilith, suffocates under the demanding role of a minister's wife while grappling with a haunting secret from her past. Against a backdrop of competing ideologies and fragile coexistence, readers will discover whether love transcending sacred boundaries can forge unity where fear and extremism have built walls.
"This novel emerged from my passion for historical fiction and my desire to explore how personal relationships collapse when ideology becomes inflexible," said the author. "I wanted to ask difficult questions about faith without offering easy answers—to show that humanity exists in the spaces where different worlds collide."
Published by Page Publishing, Garssandra Présumey-Leblanc's gripping work invites readers into the intimate terrain where private desire meets public conviction. This novel challenges assumptions about belief and belonging while affirming the transformative power of compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Allah Willing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from her extensive background as a global health educator and advocate with deep expertise in cross-cultural practice and equity-centered work, Présumey-Leblanc brings a nuanced understanding of cultural complexity to her narrative. Her commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices and her multilingual fluency inform the authentic portrayal of clashing worldviews and the human cost of rigid belief systems.
"Allah Willing" examines how conviction can function as both sanctuary and instrument of harm, as escalating tensions between the Reverend and a formidable local Imam fracture family bonds. Sara Jean, the minister's teenage daughter, becomes entangled in a forbidden connection that dismantles everything she understands about faith, loyalty, and devotion. Her mother, Lilith, suffocates under the demanding role of a minister's wife while grappling with a haunting secret from her past. Against a backdrop of competing ideologies and fragile coexistence, readers will discover whether love transcending sacred boundaries can forge unity where fear and extremism have built walls.
"This novel emerged from my passion for historical fiction and my desire to explore how personal relationships collapse when ideology becomes inflexible," said the author. "I wanted to ask difficult questions about faith without offering easy answers—to show that humanity exists in the spaces where different worlds collide."
Published by Page Publishing, Garssandra Présumey-Leblanc's gripping work invites readers into the intimate terrain where private desire meets public conviction. This novel challenges assumptions about belief and belonging while affirming the transformative power of compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Allah Willing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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