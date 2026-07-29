Recent Release, "Finding Silkwood," by Patrick McMullen, Offers a Candid Account of Working at a Uranium Mill and Confronting Radioactive Exposure
Phoenix, AZ, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patrick McMullen, PhD has completed a new book, "Finding Silkwood: My Journey as a Uranium Mill Worker," a biographical narrative that chronicles his transformative years as a laborer in a uranium processing facility. After returning from Vietnam and earning his bachelor's degree in California, McMullen relocated to Utah, drawn to the landscape and determined to pursue graduate studies. When financial pressures mounted, he accepted a position at a uranium mill in Wyoming—a decision that would redirect his entire academic focus and fundamentally alter the course of his research.
McMullen's professional journey reflects a lifetime of purposeful work and civic engagement. Following his naval service in Vietnam, he devoted seven years to drug rehabilitation counseling in Southern California before transitioning to environmental health monitoring in Arizona, where he specialized in lead and asbestos assessment. His expertise in public health and administrative procedures later took him to Washington, DC, where he served Senator John McCain for six years. This constellation of experiences—spanning healthcare, environmental science, and policy—equipped him uniquely to observe and document the hazardous conditions facing uranium mill workers.
"Finding Silkwood" explores the profound stakes of occupational radiation exposure and worker safety advocacy. Living in a transient workers' park while conducting his participant observation study, McMullen documented the realities of uranium processing while developing his thesis on radiation exposure and worker response. Karen Silkwood, the pioneering nuclear industry whistleblower, became his inspiration and moral compass. Through his narrative, readers will discover how systemic negligence endangered workers' health, examine why supervisors and owners tolerated dangerous conditions, and understand how one researcher's determination to expose truth emerged from the heart of the industry itself.
"This book represents my commitment to honoring the workers who faced invisible threats daily," said the author. "Karen Silkwood's courage gave me strength to complete this study, and now I hope her legacy and the experiences of uranium mill workers will reach readers seeking to understand this chapter of American industrial history."
Published by Page Publishing, this illuminating work provides readers with an insider's perspective on occupational hazards and worker advocacy during a critical historical moment. This account serves as both personal testimony and scholarly documentation of an often-overlooked crisis in American labor.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Finding Silkwood" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
McMullen's professional journey reflects a lifetime of purposeful work and civic engagement. Following his naval service in Vietnam, he devoted seven years to drug rehabilitation counseling in Southern California before transitioning to environmental health monitoring in Arizona, where he specialized in lead and asbestos assessment. His expertise in public health and administrative procedures later took him to Washington, DC, where he served Senator John McCain for six years. This constellation of experiences—spanning healthcare, environmental science, and policy—equipped him uniquely to observe and document the hazardous conditions facing uranium mill workers.
"Finding Silkwood" explores the profound stakes of occupational radiation exposure and worker safety advocacy. Living in a transient workers' park while conducting his participant observation study, McMullen documented the realities of uranium processing while developing his thesis on radiation exposure and worker response. Karen Silkwood, the pioneering nuclear industry whistleblower, became his inspiration and moral compass. Through his narrative, readers will discover how systemic negligence endangered workers' health, examine why supervisors and owners tolerated dangerous conditions, and understand how one researcher's determination to expose truth emerged from the heart of the industry itself.
"This book represents my commitment to honoring the workers who faced invisible threats daily," said the author. "Karen Silkwood's courage gave me strength to complete this study, and now I hope her legacy and the experiences of uranium mill workers will reach readers seeking to understand this chapter of American industrial history."
Published by Page Publishing, this illuminating work provides readers with an insider's perspective on occupational hazards and worker advocacy during a critical historical moment. This account serves as both personal testimony and scholarly documentation of an often-overlooked crisis in American labor.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Finding Silkwood" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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