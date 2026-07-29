Recent Release, "Only God Knows," from Page Publishing Author Dale L. Berne, Ed.D., Explores How Faith and Morality Collide When War Threatens Everything
Honeoye Falls, NY, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dale L. Berne, Ed.D. has completed a new book, "Only God Knows," a gripping narrative that illuminates the human spirit during history's darkest hours. Set against the backdrop of World War II and the German Third Reich, the story follows an American neurosurgeon and six Belgian nuns whose lives intersect in a struggle for survival. Through their interconnected fates, readers witness extraordinary courage in the face of unimaginable brutality.
As an international educator with decades of experience living across Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, Berne brings authentic depth to his storytelling. His career as an instructor, superintendent of schools, and associate dean of two medical schools provided him with unique perspectives on human nature, institutional values, and the resilience of the human spirit. These formative years spent bridging secular and religious communities equipped him to craft a narrative that honors both worlds with nuance and respect.
"Only God Knows" examines the profound tension between war's capacity to corrupt and religion's power to elevate. When these forces collide, questions of morality, integrity, and human dignity become inescapable. Readers will discover a compelling meditation on survival, sacrifice, and the unshakeable convictions that sustain us when hope seems lost. This is ultimately a story about people—their plight, their fight, and their determination to preserve what makes us human.
"These characters demanded to be heard," said the author. "Their story transcends history; it speaks to the eternal struggle between darkness and light, between despair and faith."
Published by Page Publishing, this thought-provoking work invites readers into a transformative exploration of conscience and conviction. This novel resonates long after the final page, challenging audiences to reflect on their own values and choices.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "Only God Knows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As an international educator with decades of experience living across Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, Berne brings authentic depth to his storytelling. His career as an instructor, superintendent of schools, and associate dean of two medical schools provided him with unique perspectives on human nature, institutional values, and the resilience of the human spirit. These formative years spent bridging secular and religious communities equipped him to craft a narrative that honors both worlds with nuance and respect.
"Only God Knows" examines the profound tension between war's capacity to corrupt and religion's power to elevate. When these forces collide, questions of morality, integrity, and human dignity become inescapable. Readers will discover a compelling meditation on survival, sacrifice, and the unshakeable convictions that sustain us when hope seems lost. This is ultimately a story about people—their plight, their fight, and their determination to preserve what makes us human.
"These characters demanded to be heard," said the author. "Their story transcends history; it speaks to the eternal struggle between darkness and light, between despair and faith."
Published by Page Publishing, this thought-provoking work invites readers into a transformative exploration of conscience and conviction. This novel resonates long after the final page, challenging audiences to reflect on their own values and choices.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "Only God Knows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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