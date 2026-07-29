Recent Release, "I Should've Saved Her," from Page Publishing Author M.D. White, Explores Digital Deception's Devastating Impact on a Family Fighting to Save a Woman
Richmond, VA, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M.D. White has completed a new book, titled, "I Should've Saved Her": Song of Lies, a haunting memoir that traces how a single message from a verified celebrity account unraveled the life of T.J. White, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose voice carried truth in every note. What began as recognition—the fulfillment of a longing to be seen after decades in the shadows—transformed into a digital seduction woven with whispered compliments, shared secrets, and devastating deception.
The author brings an intimate knowledge of this tragedy not as a distant observer but as someone bound by blood and grief. M.D. White's storytelling is rooted in a deep understanding of family bonds, the aching spaces between what is and what could have been, and the weight of regret that lingers after loss. His previous works spanning biblical fiction, Appalachian narratives, psychological thrillers, and supernatural tales have established him as a writer unafraid to excavate painful truths and forgotten voices.
In "I Should've Saved Her," readers will confront the raw reckonings with guilt and sorrow that define this work. The memoir examines not merely betrayal but the universal human longing to matter, to be heard, to be valued—and the predatory exploitation of those vulnerabilities. This is a tribute to Tracey J. White, a warning about the dangers lurking behind glowing screens, and ultimately a love letter to a woman whose memory endures in song.
From the author, "I wrote this book because silence felt like a betrayal. T.J. deserved to have her story told with honesty, with the complexity she lived with every day. My hope is that readers will recognize themselves in her yearning, understand the fragility we all share, and perhaps see the warning signs in their own lives before it's too late."
Published by Page Publishing, M.D. White's unflinching work offers readers a profound meditation on family, vulnerability, and the consequences of invisible suffering. This memoir serves as both a cautionary tale and an act of remembrance that will resonate with anyone who has loved deeply and feared too late.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "I Should've Saved Her" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings an intimate knowledge of this tragedy not as a distant observer but as someone bound by blood and grief. M.D. White's storytelling is rooted in a deep understanding of family bonds, the aching spaces between what is and what could have been, and the weight of regret that lingers after loss. His previous works spanning biblical fiction, Appalachian narratives, psychological thrillers, and supernatural tales have established him as a writer unafraid to excavate painful truths and forgotten voices.
In "I Should've Saved Her," readers will confront the raw reckonings with guilt and sorrow that define this work. The memoir examines not merely betrayal but the universal human longing to matter, to be heard, to be valued—and the predatory exploitation of those vulnerabilities. This is a tribute to Tracey J. White, a warning about the dangers lurking behind glowing screens, and ultimately a love letter to a woman whose memory endures in song.
From the author, "I wrote this book because silence felt like a betrayal. T.J. deserved to have her story told with honesty, with the complexity she lived with every day. My hope is that readers will recognize themselves in her yearning, understand the fragility we all share, and perhaps see the warning signs in their own lives before it's too late."
Published by Page Publishing, M.D. White's unflinching work offers readers a profound meditation on family, vulnerability, and the consequences of invisible suffering. This memoir serves as both a cautionary tale and an act of remembrance that will resonate with anyone who has loved deeply and feared too late.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "I Should've Saved Her" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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