Recent Release, "Acceptance for Adam and Steve," from Page Publishing Author Lee Gerard, Explores What It Means to Find Love and Belonging When Faith and Identity Collide
Reno, NV, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lee Gerard has completed a new book, "Acceptance for Adam and Steve," a tender yet complex romantic narrative that opens at a gay Christian retreat where two young men—Adam, a twenty-four-year-old worship leader at a Lutheran church in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Steve, the twenty-three-year-old son of a Methodist pastor—meet and discover an unexpected connection. Both arrive with firm intentions to remain celibate, yet their encounter with one another, facilitated by the experienced couple Gary and Patrick O'Riley, sets in motion a journey neither anticipated. As their relationship deepens, the story weaves together laughter, passion, heartbreak, and profound spiritual questioning.
Gerard draws from his own lived experience navigating faith, family expectations, and self-acceptance to craft this authentic narrative. Having spent years wrestling with his identity within a religious context before eventually coming out in his thirties, the author brings genuine insight into the internal conflicts his characters face. His personal evolution from childhood mischief through spiritual awakening, failed engagements designed to fit societal norms, and finally embracing his true self in Washington, DC informs every layer of this work with candid vulnerability.
"Acceptance for Adam and Steve" examines the tension between traditional church teachings and Christ's message of unconditional love, while portraying the judgment and ridicule LGBTQ+ individuals endure from those claiming Christian values. Through passionate scenes and poignant dialogue, readers discover how Steve gradually finds the courage to come out to his family, leading his father through a painful but transformative journey toward acceptance. The novel serves as both a testament that gay people are not broken—they are created exactly as God intended—and a compelling love story that celebrates the possibility of finding wholeness through authentic connection and divine grace.
"This book represents my attempt to bridge the gap between faith and acceptance," said Gerard. "I wanted to show that being gay is not a flaw or a punishment, but rather a beautiful part of God's design. Through Adam and Steve's journey, I hope readers discover that love transcends the limitations we place on it through fear and tradition."
Published by Page Publishing, Lee Gerard's enlightening work offers solace and inspiration to LGBTQ+ readers seeking validation, while challenging heterosexual and religiously conservative readers to examine their own prejudices. This novel has the potential to shift perspectives and foster genuine dialogue about inclusion within faith communities.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Acceptance for Adam and Steve" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Gerard draws from his own lived experience navigating faith, family expectations, and self-acceptance to craft this authentic narrative. Having spent years wrestling with his identity within a religious context before eventually coming out in his thirties, the author brings genuine insight into the internal conflicts his characters face. His personal evolution from childhood mischief through spiritual awakening, failed engagements designed to fit societal norms, and finally embracing his true self in Washington, DC informs every layer of this work with candid vulnerability.
"Acceptance for Adam and Steve" examines the tension between traditional church teachings and Christ's message of unconditional love, while portraying the judgment and ridicule LGBTQ+ individuals endure from those claiming Christian values. Through passionate scenes and poignant dialogue, readers discover how Steve gradually finds the courage to come out to his family, leading his father through a painful but transformative journey toward acceptance. The novel serves as both a testament that gay people are not broken—they are created exactly as God intended—and a compelling love story that celebrates the possibility of finding wholeness through authentic connection and divine grace.
"This book represents my attempt to bridge the gap between faith and acceptance," said Gerard. "I wanted to show that being gay is not a flaw or a punishment, but rather a beautiful part of God's design. Through Adam and Steve's journey, I hope readers discover that love transcends the limitations we place on it through fear and tradition."
Published by Page Publishing, Lee Gerard's enlightening work offers solace and inspiration to LGBTQ+ readers seeking validation, while challenging heterosexual and religiously conservative readers to examine their own prejudices. This novel has the potential to shift perspectives and foster genuine dialogue about inclusion within faith communities.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Acceptance for Adam and Steve" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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