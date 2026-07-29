Recent Release, "Fury of the Wolf Dóttir," from Page Publishing Author B.G. Stellocke, Explores a Shield-Maiden's Struggle Between Prophecy, Loyalty, and Ambition
Columbia, SC, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- B.G. Stellocke has completed a new book, "Fury of the Wolf Dóttir," a sweeping Norse tale centered on Ylva Lorcrandóttir, the fierce granddaughter of an ambitious chieftain who yearns to establish herself as a formidable Shield-Maiden. When cryptic visions from the gods begin to haunt her nights, Ylva discovers that her path forward is far more complicated than warrior's glory alone. Forced to navigate the treacherous intersections of family obligation, personal ambition, and divine command, she must confront an impossible question: can she remain true to herself while serving powers greater than her own?
The author discovered her passion for storytelling after moving from Missouri to Georgia during her teenage years. What began as creative expression evolved into a serious pursuit when she completed her first full manuscript at just fifteen years old. Throughout high school, Stellocke balanced athletic and academic commitments, but her narrative talents deepened significantly during college and beyond. She now resides with her husband and two canine companions, maintaining her dedication to crafting immersive fictional worlds.
In "Fury of the Wolf Dóttir," Stellocke weaves a tale where Norse mythology, personal destiny, and human conflict collide with devastating consequences. Ylva's journey forces readers to examine what loyalty truly means when family and fate demand she strike down both blood relations and external enemies. The novel explores the burden of prophecy, the cost of ambition, and the possibility of forging one's own destiny within a framework of divine will. Readers will discover a protagonist whose internal conflicts mirror the epic scope of Viking legend itself.
"This book represents my attempt to honor Viking storytelling traditions while exploring the deeply personal struggle of a woman caught between worlds," said Stellocke. "Ylva's journey isn't about conquering destiny—it's about discovering who she becomes when destiny conquers her."
Published by Page Publishing, this enthralling work immerses readers in a richly textured Norse world where mythology and character collide. This narrative invites audiences to witness the transformation of a warrior tested by prophecy and circumstance.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Fury of the Wolf Dóttir" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author discovered her passion for storytelling after moving from Missouri to Georgia during her teenage years. What began as creative expression evolved into a serious pursuit when she completed her first full manuscript at just fifteen years old. Throughout high school, Stellocke balanced athletic and academic commitments, but her narrative talents deepened significantly during college and beyond. She now resides with her husband and two canine companions, maintaining her dedication to crafting immersive fictional worlds.
In "Fury of the Wolf Dóttir," Stellocke weaves a tale where Norse mythology, personal destiny, and human conflict collide with devastating consequences. Ylva's journey forces readers to examine what loyalty truly means when family and fate demand she strike down both blood relations and external enemies. The novel explores the burden of prophecy, the cost of ambition, and the possibility of forging one's own destiny within a framework of divine will. Readers will discover a protagonist whose internal conflicts mirror the epic scope of Viking legend itself.
"This book represents my attempt to honor Viking storytelling traditions while exploring the deeply personal struggle of a woman caught between worlds," said Stellocke. "Ylva's journey isn't about conquering destiny—it's about discovering who she becomes when destiny conquers her."
Published by Page Publishing, this enthralling work immerses readers in a richly textured Norse world where mythology and character collide. This narrative invites audiences to witness the transformation of a warrior tested by prophecy and circumstance.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Fury of the Wolf Dóttir" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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