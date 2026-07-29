Authors Sherry Mabey and Sherral Jones’s New Book, "Identical Twins: Double Trouble," is a Stirring Memoir That Shares What Life as Identical Twins is Like

Recent release “Identical Twins: Double Trouble” from Page Publishing authors Sherry Mabey and Sherral Jones is a riveting account that follows the authors as they reflect on their lives as identical twins. From growing up together to raising families, “Identical Twins: Double Trouble” is sure to captivate readers as they walk with the authors down memory lane.