Authors Sherry Mabey and Sherral Jones’s New Book, "Identical Twins: Double Trouble," is a Stirring Memoir That Shares What Life as Identical Twins is Like
Recent release “Identical Twins: Double Trouble” from Page Publishing authors Sherry Mabey and Sherral Jones is a riveting account that follows the authors as they reflect on their lives as identical twins. From growing up together to raising families, “Identical Twins: Double Trouble” is sure to captivate readers as they walk with the authors down memory lane.
Jerome, ID, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Mabey and Sherral Jones, who both reside in Arizona and enjoy spending time with friends and going camping and fishing with their families, have completed their new book, “Identical Twins: Double Trouble”: a heartfelt autobiographical account that chronicles the authors’ experiences through life as identical twins, and both the struggles and triumphs they shared together.
“Everywhere we go, people come up and ask if we are twins,” write Sherry and Sherral. “Yes, we are identical twins, of course, and they ask why we have our hair parted on different sides. So one is left-handed, and the other is right-handed. The people who know us in stores everywhere say, ‘Oh, now here comes double trouble.’ We have had a wonderful time in our lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherry Mabey and Sherral Jones’s engaging account is sure to delight readers as they discover what living with an identical twin is truly like, and how being a twin has affected both Sherry and Sherral. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Identical Twins: Double Trouble” will keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Identical Twins: Double Trouble” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“Everywhere we go, people come up and ask if we are twins,” write Sherry and Sherral. “Yes, we are identical twins, of course, and they ask why we have our hair parted on different sides. So one is left-handed, and the other is right-handed. The people who know us in stores everywhere say, ‘Oh, now here comes double trouble.’ We have had a wonderful time in our lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherry Mabey and Sherral Jones’s engaging account is sure to delight readers as they discover what living with an identical twin is truly like, and how being a twin has affected both Sherry and Sherral. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Identical Twins: Double Trouble” will keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Identical Twins: Double Trouble” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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