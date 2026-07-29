Recent Release, "Jimmy Joplin's Agenda," from Page Publishing Author Jimmy G. Dawson, Follows a Clever Young Boy Whose Summer Adventure Spirals Into Mystery and Danger
Charm, OH, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy G. Dawson has completed a new book, "Jimmy Joplin's Agenda," a tale set in the tiny farming town of Jigger, Texas during the summer of 1956. The narrative centers on ten-year-old Jimmy Joplin, an active and inventive only child raised by his tolerant parents, Jack and Jen. When Jimmy is caught trespassing on a freshly painted white rail fence belonging to the crusty retired Judge Albert Ebenezer Pike, he receives a stern reprimand that prompts him to reassess his choices and embrace a more thoughtful approach to life.
Dawson, an Army veteran of thirteen years who has lived among Amish communities in the quiet countryside, brings authenticity to his storytelling through a unique perspective shaped by diverse experiences and creative pursuits. His passion for woodworking, guitar playing, and oil painting has cultivated an artistic sensibility that infuses his writing with vivid imagery and careful attention to detail.
"Jimmy Joplin's Agenda" explores themes of redemption and moral growth as Jimmy befriends Sheriff Roy Bigboy, a tall, crafty middle-aged Osage Indian, and becomes a temporary deputy. When his best friend Jake Walker's uncopyrighted manuscript vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Jimmy finds himself drawn into an investigation that transforms from an innocent summer adventure into a haunting exploration of darkness. As two local men mysteriously perish and retired Cherokee lawyer Oaky Lighthorse arrives from Tulsa to assist with the inquiry, the stakes escalate dramatically. Readers will discover how this coming-of-age story culminates in an ironic and unforgettable resolution that challenges expectations and lingers long after the final page.
"I wanted to paint a picture of a young boy living in Texas during the 1950s, treating words as if they were paints," said Dawson. "Through Jimmy's journey, I explore how a single moment of reckoning can lead us down unexpected and transformative paths."
Published by Page Publishing, Jimmy G. Dawson's enthralling work invites readers into a richly layered narrative that masterfully blends coming-of-age innocence with suspenseful intrigue. The story leaves an indelible mark on those who venture into its Texas landscape.
Readers who wish to experience this haunting work can purchase "Jimmy Joplin's Agenda" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Dawson, an Army veteran of thirteen years who has lived among Amish communities in the quiet countryside, brings authenticity to his storytelling through a unique perspective shaped by diverse experiences and creative pursuits. His passion for woodworking, guitar playing, and oil painting has cultivated an artistic sensibility that infuses his writing with vivid imagery and careful attention to detail.
"Jimmy Joplin's Agenda" explores themes of redemption and moral growth as Jimmy befriends Sheriff Roy Bigboy, a tall, crafty middle-aged Osage Indian, and becomes a temporary deputy. When his best friend Jake Walker's uncopyrighted manuscript vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Jimmy finds himself drawn into an investigation that transforms from an innocent summer adventure into a haunting exploration of darkness. As two local men mysteriously perish and retired Cherokee lawyer Oaky Lighthorse arrives from Tulsa to assist with the inquiry, the stakes escalate dramatically. Readers will discover how this coming-of-age story culminates in an ironic and unforgettable resolution that challenges expectations and lingers long after the final page.
"I wanted to paint a picture of a young boy living in Texas during the 1950s, treating words as if they were paints," said Dawson. "Through Jimmy's journey, I explore how a single moment of reckoning can lead us down unexpected and transformative paths."
Published by Page Publishing, Jimmy G. Dawson's enthralling work invites readers into a richly layered narrative that masterfully blends coming-of-age innocence with suspenseful intrigue. The story leaves an indelible mark on those who venture into its Texas landscape.
Readers who wish to experience this haunting work can purchase "Jimmy Joplin's Agenda" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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